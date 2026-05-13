Finning Reports On Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Director Nominee
|Votes for
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|Robert Atkinson
|101,623,107
|99.62%
|384,805
|0.38%
|Mary Lou Kelley
|101,645,458
|99.64%
|362,454
|0.36%
|Andrés Kuhlmann
|101,627,198
|99.63%
|380,714
|0.37%
|Kevin Parkes
|101,653,472
|99.65%
|354,440
|0.35%
|Michael Putnam
|101,474,211
|99.48%
|533,700
|0.52%
|John Rhind
|101,325,457
|99.33%
|682,455
|0.67%
|Charles Ruigrok
|101,642,851
|99.64%
|365,061
|0.36%
|Edward Seraphim
|100,099,575
|98.13%
|1,907,336
|1.87%
|Manjit Sharma
|101,449,715
|99.45%
|558,196
|0.55%
|Nancy Tower
|100,916,325
|98.93%
|1,091,586
|1.07%
About Finning
Finning is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Finning sells and rents Caterpillar equipment and provides parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Since 1933, we have delivered unrivalled customer service and are committed to solving our customers' toughest challenges.
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