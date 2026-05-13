Seven Azerbaijani Karate Fighters Crowned European Champions

Babek Galamzade claimed the European title in senior individual kumite, while Elmir Kazimzade, Gorkhmaz Safarli, Ravan Shirinov, Elton Aliyev, Mehdi Abdullayev, and Tahir Alakbarov also became champions in their categories. Ali Hajiyev earned silver, while Aykhan Pirguluyev earned bronze.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.