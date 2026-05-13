Czech Police Seek Thief Who Stole Saint's Skull

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Prague: An unidentified thief stole the skull of Czech saint Zdislava of Lemberk from a glass shrine in a northern Czech church, causing“incalculable” historic damage, police said late on Tuesday.

St Zdislava of Lemberk (estimated 1220-1252), a noblewoman known for her merciful and charitable deeds, was canonised by Pope John Paul II in 1995.

The theft in the basilica of St Lawrence and St Zdislava in the northern town of Jablonne v Podjestedi was committed after 1600 GMT, said police forward Dagmar Sochorova.

“An unknown culprit broke a shrine in which the skull was stored and ran away from the site,” she said.

Police published "low quality footage" depicting the culprit clad "probably" in black and wearing "probably" white shoes, and asked the public for help.

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“The value of the stolen skull is currently being investigated. However, its historic value is obviously incalculable,” Sochorova added.

Prague Archbishop Stanislav Pribyl, who also heads the Litomerice diocese in charge of the Jablonne church, said the news was“devastating.”

Placed on an altar in a side chapel, the skull“was the subject of adoration for pilgrims traveling to Jablonne where Zdislava lived and worked more than 750 years ago,” he said.

“I can't believe that someone commits a daylight robbery to steal from a church a relic whose value is above all historic,” added Pribyl, who was named Prague archbishop in February.