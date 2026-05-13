India, Uzbekistan Hold 17Th Foreign Office Consultations In New Delhi
Recap of 16th Foreign Office Consultations
Earlier, the 16th India-Uzbekistan Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) were held on August 7, 2023 in Tashkent. It was co-chaired by Sanjay Verma, then Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs and Bakhromjon Aloyev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan. The two sides discussed the current status and the way forward to enhance their bilateral relations, and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Connectivity, enhancement of bilateral trade and cooperation within the framework of India-Central Asia partnership were priorities taken up for discussion, as per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Secretary (West) called on Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyor Saidov. Both sides emphasised the need to further strategise India-Uzbekistan economic and defence partnership.
During the visit, Secretary (West) and Director of Uzbekistan Post Mr. Alisher Faizullayev jointly released a commmemorative postal stamp on India's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Secretary (West) gratefully acknowledged this special gesture by Uzbekistan.
To mark the formal closing of AKAM cekebrations, an Indian cultural finale was held in the amphitheatre of the iconic Eternal City of Samarkand, during which artists from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture, Tashkent and Uzbekistan's Havaas group, famous for its Bollywood inspired performances entertained the audience. Secretary (West) participated in the event as the Chief Guest. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment