403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ellis Martin Report: RUA Gold Inc (TSE:RUA) CEO Robert Eckford Discusses The Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project In New Zealand's Historic Reefton Goldfield
(MENAFN- ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, May 13, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - RUA Gold Inc (TSE:RUA ) (NZE:RGI ) (NZAUF:OTCMKTS ) (X9R:FRA ) CEO Robert Eckford joins Ellis Martin to discuss the company's advancing Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project in New Zealand's historic Reefton Goldfield. The discussion covers the company's recently released positive PEA, aggressive drilling activity, institutional backing, New Zealand's fast-track mine permitting framework, and the growing strategic importance of antimony as a critical mineral outside of China. RUA Gold is targeting a potential pathway toward production by 2028 while positioning itself as both a high-grade gold opportunity and a strategic supplier to Western markets.
TSX: RUA | NZX: RGI | OTC: NZAUF | FSE: X9R
To view the video, please visit;
RUA GOLD is a gold and critical minerals exploration and development company focused on New Zealand. The company is advancing the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project within the historic Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island while also expanding exploration activities across the highly prospective Glamorgan Project on the North Island.
RUA GOLD combines traditional prospecting knowledge with modern exploration technologies and is supported by an experienced management and technical team with a history of building and financing successful mining operations globally. The company is focused on advancing high-grade gold opportunities while positioning antimony production as a strategic supply opportunity for Western markets.
About The Ellis Martin Report
TSX: RUA | NZX: RGI | OTC: NZAUF | FSE: X9R
To view the video, please visit;
RUA GOLD is a gold and critical minerals exploration and development company focused on New Zealand. The company is advancing the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project within the historic Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island while also expanding exploration activities across the highly prospective Glamorgan Project on the North Island.
RUA GOLD combines traditional prospecting knowledge with modern exploration technologies and is supported by an experienced management and technical team with a history of building and financing successful mining operations globally. The company is focused on advancing high-grade gold opportunities while positioning antimony production as a strategic supply opportunity for Western markets.
About The Ellis Martin Report
The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment