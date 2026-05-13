Ellis Martin Report: RUA Gold Inc (TSE:RUA) CEO Robert Eckford Discusses The Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project In New Zealand's Historic Reefton Goldfield

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

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