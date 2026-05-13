Investornewsbreaks Kairos Pharma Ltd. (NYSE American: KAPA) To Present At LD Micro Invitational XVI

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Kairos Pharma (NYSE American: KAPA) announced that CEO and Chairman Dr. John Yu will present at the 16th Annual LD Micro Invitational on May 18, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. PDT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, where he will provide an update on the company's clinical program and partnering activities.

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About Kairos Pharma, Ltd.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Kairos Pharma Ltd. ( NYSE American: KAPA ) is at the forefront of oncology therapeutics, utilizing structural biology to overcome drug resistance and immune suppression in cancer. Kairos Pharma's lead candidate, ENV-105, is an antibody that targets CD105-a protein identified as a key driver of resistance and disease relapse in response to standard therapy. ENV-105 aims to reverse drug resistance by targeting CD105 and restore the effectiveness of standard therapies across multiple cancer types. Currently, ENV-105 is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for castrate-resistant prostate cancer and a Phase 1 trial for non-small cell lung cancer aimed at addressing significant unmet medical needs. As of the date of this press release, ENV-105 has not been approved as safe or effective by the United States Food and Drug Administration or any other comparable foreign regulator.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to KAPA are available in the company's newsroom at

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