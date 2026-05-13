Explosive Third Installment Brings A Heart-Pounding Finale To The Mercer's Thriller Narrative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing Announces The Release of THE WARRIOR'S BLADE, the Third Book In An Epic Tale of Courage and Honor

Charleston, SC, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hot off the pages of the second book's action-packed cliffhanger, The Warrior's Blade comes to satisfy readers and fans of T. J. Erisman's pulse-quickening series.

For new readers, The Warrior saga begins in the smoldering aftermath of 9/11, where elite operative Peter Mercer uncovers a chilling reality: the war against terror is not only fought on the battlefield, but in a hidden spiritual realm where darkness manipulates the highest corridors of power. As the series unfolds into The Lost Patriots, the conflict intensifies across two worlds-visible and unseen-forcing Mercer and his allies into a desperate struggle against both political corruption and supernatural evil that threatens the soul of a nation.

Now, The Warrior's Blade brings readers into a world teetering on the edge of chaos where the Mercer bloodline face their most daunting challenge yet. Fueled by grief and a thirst for vengeance, they confront a shadowy conspiracy that threatens to engulf their nation. As warriors engage in fierce battles against ancient evils lurking in the unseen, stakes skyrocket. Humanity's fate hangs in the balance as betrayal and sacrifice intertwine, challenging the very essence of what it means to be human.

T. J. Erisman stated, "I wrote this book for the veterans who carry wounds no one else can see. I wanted to tell a story they would recognize as true, not just in the tactical details but in the emotional and spiritual dimensions of what it means to serve, to lose, and to find a reason to keep fighting.”

The Mercers must navigate a treacherous landscape filled with deception and dark forces while grappling with their own cursed legacy. The Warrior's Blade delivers a thrilling conclusion to this epic saga, where themes of loss and redemption collide in a breathtaking finale.



The novel occupies a distinctive space at the intersection of military thriller. It speaks directly to veterans and military fiction enthusiasts, particularly those drawn to narratives exploring PTSD, grief, and faith-driven redemption. At a time when veteran mental health and spiritual resilience remain urgent cultural conversations, The Warrior Series offers a story rooted in service, sacrifice, and hope.



The Warrior's Blade is available for purchase online at Amazon and For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: Tamara - T.J. Erisman

Instagram:

Twitter: @TJErisman77

Amazon:.erisman

Website:

About the Author: T. J. Erisman is an Armed Forces veteran, French-trained Chef and former Restaurateur who brings hard-won authenticity to every page. A business owner and proud patriot, Erisman draws on a life defined by discipline, service, and resilience to craft stories that speak directly to those who have worn the uniform.



When T.J. is not writing, the author can be found in the gym, on the back deck smoking meat for family gatherings, or spending time with loved ones at home in South Carolina. Erisman's work is fueled by a simple conviction: that stories of spiritual warfare and hard-fought redemption can reach the men and women who need them most. Follow T. J. Erisman for updates on new releases.

Available for interviews: Author, T. J. Erisman

Attachment

The Warrior's Blade

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing...