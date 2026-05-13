Super Junction MOSFET Research Report 2026: Market Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035 - Deep Trench Technology Segment Is Expected To Register The Highest Growth Rate

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The super junction MOSFET market has opportunities in high and low voltage types, deep trench technology, and multiple epitaxy technology. Applications in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy sectors offer growth. Surface mount MOSFETs and SMD packages are key focus areas for compact designs.

Dublin, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Super Junction MOSFET Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Voltage, Type of Technology, Type of Material, Areas of Application, Type of MOSFET, Type of Package, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global super junction MOSFET market is poised for substantial expansion, with its size estimated to rise from USD 9.01 billion in the current year to USD 30.61 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.75%

This growth is fueled by burgeoning demand for energy-efficient power devices and the rapid embrace of electric vehicles and renewable energy applications.

Advancements in industrial automation and increased power density demands are pivotal in the growth of the SJ-MOSFET market. Electric vehicles are identified as a key sector experiencing rapid growth. Furthermore, the deep trench technology segment is expected to register a higher growth rate, emphasizing efficiency in high-power applications.

Key Segment Analysis



Voltage: The high voltage SJ-MOSFET segment holds a significant market share due to its application in high-power devices. Nonetheless, the low voltage segment is anticipated to outpace it during the forecast period.

Technology: While conventional power MOSFETs currently lead, the rise of deep trench technology hints at notable future developments, particularly in enhancing efficiency.

Material: Electrode materials dominate due to their crucial role in MOSFET efficiency, yet the transition/oxide layers are expected to see substantial growth.

Applications: Energy and power applications currently lead the market, but the electric vehicle segment is projected to grow faster due to advancing power management needs.

Package: The DPAK type has extensive use in various sectors, although the compact design of the SMD type is set for rapid growth. Company Size and Regional Insights: Large enterprises dominate, but SMEs are anticipated to experience sharper growth rates. Regionally, North America maintains a commanding market share due to its emphasis on energy-efficient solutions.

In-depth Research Coverage



Market Analysis: Detailed projections for market size and segment opportunities.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of active companies and market dynamics.

Company Profiles: Profiles of key players, detailing financials and strategic outlooks.

Trends and Analysis: Insights into megatrends, patent analysis, and recent developments. Strategic Tools: Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis, along with value chain insights.

Market Segmentation and Opportunity



Type of Voltage: High Voltage and Low Voltage Super Junction MOSFETs

Type of Technology: Conventional Power MOSFET, Deep Trench Technology, Multiple Epitaxy Technology

Type of Material: Electrode and Substrate Materials, Transition/Oxide Layer

Applications: Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Energy and Power

Type of MOSFET: Through Hole and Surface Mount

Type of Package: D2PAK, DPAK, SMD, TO-220, TO-247

Company Size: Large Enterprises and SMEs Regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa

Companies Featured



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

AMD

Broadcom

Fairchild Semiconductor

Fuji Electric

Hitachi

IceMOS Technology

Infineon

Magnachip

Microchip

Mitsubishi Electric

Nexperia

NXP

On Semiconductor

PANJIT

Qualcomm

ROHM

Semtech

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Vishay Intertechnology

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