Bihar Horror: Public Fury Erupts On Sitamarhi's Streets After Rape Of 10-Year-Old Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 13 (IANS) A deeply disturbing incident has emerged from Sitamarhi in Bihar, where the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl by her neighbour within the jurisdiction of the Nagar Police Station has sparked widespread outrage and protests across the district.

According to an official, the accused allegedly lured the child with chocolates before committing the heinous crime.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday night, has left the victim's family devastated and triggered anger among local residents.

On Wednesday, furious citizens took to the streets, blocking major roads and setting tyres on fire in protest.

The demonstration led to severe traffic disruptions, with long queues of vehicles stranded for hours.

A striking aspect of the protest was the strong participation of women.

A large number of women protesters marched with brooms in their hands, raising slogans against the Bihar administration and expressing deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and called for the strictest possible punishment.

Many residents questioned the effectiveness of policing and highlighted growing concerns over public safety in the region.

Following the incident, police teams from multiple stations rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the crowd.

However, demonstrators remained firm, stating that the protest would continue until the accused was apprehended.

Additional security forces have been deployed, and the situation remains tense but under close monitoring.

Speaking on the matter, Sadar DSP, Rajiv Kumar Singh said,“A case involving sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl has come to light. The accused is her neighbour. The incident occurred on Tuesday night. The victim has been admitted to the hospital, and her condition is stable. The accused is absconding; he has discarded his SIM card and fled. Continuous raids are being conducted, and he will be arrested soon.”

Police have confirmed that a medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and a formal investigation is underway.

Family members of the accused have also been detained for questioning.