Astrotech Reports Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Financial Hi g hlights & Recent Developments



Research and development expense was $554 thousand, a decline of 28% from the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 as the Company transitions from development stage to saleable products for its EN-SCAN Handheld GC and 1st Detect TRACER 1000 product lines. Through March 31, 2026, the Company has deployed the TRACER 1000 trace detection system in approximately 37 locations in 16 countries across the United States, Europe and Asia.



“During the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, we remained focused on disciplined execution, achieving targeted cost-efficiency initiatives while continuing to invest selectively in the highest-return areas of the business. As a result, we are better positioned to operate efficiently in a dynamic macro environment. At the same time, our sales team is advancing a healthy sales pipeline supported by strong lead generation and ongoing customer engagement across key markets. Our deployments to date support these efforts with real-world demonstration of our solution capabilities and compelling data affirming the unique benefits of mass spectrometry technology in industrial, safety and trace detection applications. Looking ahead, we will continue to balance rigorous expense control with strategic investments to help convert pipeline opportunities into revenue growth”, said Thomas B. Pickens, III, Astrotech's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Astrotech Corporation

Astrotech Corporation (Nasdaq: ASTC) is an instrumentation company that creates, operates, and scales innovative businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Each subsidiary leverages Astrotech's core technology to serve specialized markets:



1st Detect develops, manufactures, and markets trace detection systems for security and narcotics screening.

AgLAB designs process analyzers tailored to the processing of agriculture products.

Pro-Control produces solutions for in-situ chemical process control in industrial manufacturing. EN-SCAN, Inc. delivers portable, ruggedized environmental GC-MS for on-site testing of air, water and soil.



Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statement. These statements may be identified by terms such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“contemplates,”“continue,”“could,”“estimates,”“expect,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“predicts,”“preliminary,”“projects,”“seeks,”“should,”“targets,”“will” or“would,” or the negatives of these terms, variations of these terms or other similar expressions. These factors include, but are not limited to, the adverse impact of inflationary pressures, including significant increases in fuel costs, global economic conditions and events related to these conditions, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the middle east, the Company's use of proceeds from the common stock offerings, whether we can successfully complete the development of our new products and proprietary technologies, whether we can obtain the FDA and other regulatory approvals required to market our products under development in the United States or abroad, whether the market will accept our products and services and whether we are successful in identifying, completing and integrating acquisitions, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements in this document should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. While we do not intend to directly harvest, manufacture, distribute or sell cannabis or cannabis products, we may be detrimentally affected by a change in enforcement by federal or state governments and we may be subject to additional risks in connection with the evolving regulatory area and associated uncertainties. Any such effects may give rise to risks and uncertainties that are currently unknown or amplify others mentioned herein. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward- looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company assumes no obligation to correct or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

Scott Bartley

Interim Chief Financial Officer, Astrotech Corporation

(512) 485-9530

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps

Managing Director, Darrow Associates

(214) 597-8200...

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