Astrotech Reports Third Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
| ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue
|$
|343
|$
|534
|$
|787
|$
|829
|Cost of revenue
|276
|297
|525
|428
|Gross profit
|67
|237
|262
|401
|Operating expenses:
|Selling, general and administrative
|2,085
|2,115
|5,941
|5,842
|Research and development
|1,435
|1,989
|5,211
|6,375
|Total operating expenses
|3,520
|4,104
|11,152
|12,217
|Loss from operations
|(3,453
|)
|(3,867
|)
|(10,890
|)
|(11,816
|)
|Other income and expense, net
|(315
|)
|234
|(271
|)
|896
|Loss from operations before income taxes
|(3,768
|)
|(3,633
|)
|(11,161
|)
|(10,920
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(3,768
|)
|$
|(3,633
|)
|$
|(11,161
|)
|$
|(10,920
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|1,677
|1,665
|1,676
|1,663
|Basic and diluted net loss per common share:
|Net loss per common share
|$
|(2.25
|)
|$
|(2.18
|)
|$
|(6.66
|)
|$
|(6.57
|)
|Other comprehensive loss, net of tax:
|Net loss
|$
|(3,768
|)
|$
|(3,633
|)
|$
|(11,161
|)
|$
|(10,920
|)
|Available-for-sale securities:
|Net unrealized gain (loss)
|159
|139
|476
|236
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(3,609
|)
|$
|(3,494
|)
|$
|(10,685
|)
|$
|(10,684
|)
| ASTROTECH CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Note)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,679
|$
|3,100
|Short-term investments
|3,903
|15,108
|Accounts receivable
|504
|485
|Inventory, net:
|Raw materials
|3,019
|2,194
|Work-in-process
|531
|425
|Finished goods
|310
|310
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|383
|353
|Total current assets
|11,329
|21,975
|Property and equipment, net
|2,573
|2,395
|Intangible asset, net
|50
|48
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|1,906
|2,225
|Other assets, net
|315
|346
|Total assets
|$
|16,173
|$
|26,989
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|234
|$
|1,066
|Payroll related accruals
|461
|529
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|865
|451
|Lease liabilities, current
|275
|405
|Total current liabilities
|1,835
|2,451
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities, net of current portion
|79
|164
|Lease liabilities, net of current portion
|2,104
|2,274
|Total liabilities
|4,018
|4,889
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
|Stockholders' equity
|Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized; 280,898 shares of Series D issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively; 1,769,269 shares issued at March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025 respectively; 1,758,953 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025.
|190,643
|190,643
|Treasury shares, 10,316 at March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively
|(119
|)
|(119
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|84,050
|83,310
|Accumulated deficit
|(262,030
|)
|(250,870
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(389
|)
|(864
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|12,155
|22,100
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|16,173
|$
|26,989
Note: The balance sheet at June 30, 2025 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by the United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
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