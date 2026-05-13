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Lavrov Accuses U.S. of Seeking Control Over Global Energy
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday that the Trump administration is trying to “usurp” influence over the worldwide energy sector.
Lavrov alleged that Washington’s aim is to push Russian energy companies, including Lukoil and Rosneft, out of international markets as part of a wider effort to dominate global energy distribution channels.
“The United States has adopted a series of doctrinal documents, one of which proclaims that the US must dominate global energy markets," he said in an interview with a broadcaster. "So their goal is entirely clear: they want to bring every significant energy supply route under their control."
He further argued that, within this strategy, Washington is also aiming to take control of key energy transit corridors, such as the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, as well as gas transportation networks running through Ukraine.
According to Lavrov, the United States is also seeking to influence how future European energy prices are set and how supply arrangements are structured across the continent.
He added that if the Nord Stream pipelines were to become operational again, energy costs in Europe would no longer be negotiated directly between Russia and Germany. Instead, he claimed pricing would be determined by the United States, which he accused of pursuing expanded control over Europe’s energy infrastructure and supply chains.
Lavrov alleged that Washington’s aim is to push Russian energy companies, including Lukoil and Rosneft, out of international markets as part of a wider effort to dominate global energy distribution channels.
“The United States has adopted a series of doctrinal documents, one of which proclaims that the US must dominate global energy markets," he said in an interview with a broadcaster. "So their goal is entirely clear: they want to bring every significant energy supply route under their control."
He further argued that, within this strategy, Washington is also aiming to take control of key energy transit corridors, such as the damaged Nord Stream pipelines, as well as gas transportation networks running through Ukraine.
According to Lavrov, the United States is also seeking to influence how future European energy prices are set and how supply arrangements are structured across the continent.
He added that if the Nord Stream pipelines were to become operational again, energy costs in Europe would no longer be negotiated directly between Russia and Germany. Instead, he claimed pricing would be determined by the United States, which he accused of pursuing expanded control over Europe’s energy infrastructure and supply chains.
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