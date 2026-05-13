Libra Energy Announces Graphite Discovery At Stimson Project In Ontario - Drills 4.7% Graphitic Carbon Over 14.7 Metres
|Element
| No. of
Samples
|Mean
|Median
|Min.
|Max.
|
Carbon (%)
|115
|1.95
|0.63
|0.01
|10.45
Many drill holes completed historically by Noranda on the property are also recorded as having intersected graphitic metasedimentary units (Assessment Record 42H02SE0010), suggesting that graphite-bearing horizons may extend across multiple claims and represent a regionally developed feature warranting systematic exploration.
Follow Up Plans (Next Steps)
Following the encouraging results from ST26-001, Libra is evaluating the Stimson project as a polymetallic exploration opportunity. Proposed next steps include:
- A surface prospecting program to refine the geological model and trace graphitic horizons along strike Re-logging and review of historical drill holes that intersected graphitic metasedimentary units Compilation of geophysical and geochemical data across the southern claim block to define drill-ready targets for graphite, base metals, and precious metals
No additional drilling is planned at this time by Libra is planned at Stimson. The Company may provide updates as surface work and data compilation progress and may consider seeking a partner to advance the project while Libra maintains its primary focus on lithium exploration in Canada and Brazil.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drill core was logged and sampled at Bayside Geoscience's facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. A total of 160 samples (151 rock samples and 9 standards) were submitted to ALS Geochemistry's preparation lab in Thunder Bay and analyzed at ALS's Vancouver laboratory, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited facility independent of the Company. Gold was determined by 30 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA23), graphitic carbon by HCl leach, roast and induction furnace IR detection (C-IR18), and lithium and trace elements by sodium peroxide fusion ICP-MS (ME-MS89L). Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates were inserted into the sample stream and reviewed for performance prior to release of results.
True widths of the reported interval are not yet known and will be refined following structural interpretation. Reported intervals are core lengths.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Kuzmich, P.Geo., VP Exploration of Libra. Ben Kuzmich is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Libra Energy Materials Inc.
Libra (CSE: LIBR) (OTCQB: LIBRF) (FSE: W0R0) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of the critical minerals necessary for the green energy transition. Libra's Flanders North, Flanders South, and SBC lithium projects in Ontario are being explored under a CAD $33 million earn-in deal with KoBold Metals Company. In addition, Libra has 100% ownership of another four critical mineral projects in Ontario and Quebec, Canada, as well as another thirty projects in Brazil - an emerging critical minerals hub. The Libra team comprises a mix of seasoned executives, engineers, and geoscientists, with extensive experience in mining and mineral exploration, capital markets, asset management, energy, and First Nations engagement.
For more information, please contact Libra Energy Materials Inc.:
Koby Kushner, P.Eng., CFA
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Email: ...
Telephone: 416-846-6164
LinkedIn: @LibraEnergyMaterialsInc.
Instagram: @libraenergymaterials
"X": @LibraEnergyMats
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements relate to future events and include, without limitation, statements regarding Libra's exploration programs, prospecting and exploration activities, geological, geophysical and geochemical surveys, interpretations of historical and current exploration data, permitting and licensing, environmental regulations, community engagement, timing of exploration activities, reliance on third parties, and other risks associated with the natural resources industry. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations considered reasonable by management at the time they were made; however, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove correct. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.
The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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Source: Libra Energy Materials Inc.
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