Speaker Of National Council Of Slovakia Visits Victory Park

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 13, a delegation led by Richard Raši, Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, visited Victory Park in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in the park for the Speaker.

The Speaker of the Slovak National Council laid a wreath at the Victory Monument.

Richard Raši was then briefed on Victory Park, which was created to commemorate the unparalleled heroism displayed by the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War and the historic Victory achieved, as well as to preserve the cherished memory of the martyrs.