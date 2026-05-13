403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Modern Exchange celebrates International Nurses Day with Hala Medical Centre Nursing Staff
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Modern Exchange, Oman’s leading remittance and money exchange company celebrated International Nurses Day with the dedicated nursing staff of Hala Medical Centre, Wadi Kabir, honouring their compassion, commitment, and vital contribution to community healthcare.
The celebration began with a warm cake-cutting ceremony, attended by the management teams of both Modern Exchange and Hala Medical Centre. The event served as a heartfelt tribute to nurses, recognising their tireless service, resilience, and the important role they play in supporting patients and families every day.
The celebration included meaningful moments where a few nurses shared their inspiring personal experiences, reflecting on what motivated them to pursue a career in nursing and how the profession continues to shape their lives.
Speaking about the initiative, Samson Samuel – Acting General Manager, Modern Exchange said, “Nurses are true pillars of care and compassion in our communities. On International Nurses Day, we are honoured to celebrate and appreciate the nursing staff of Hala Medical Centre for their dedication, kindness, and unwavering service.”
The event highlighted Modern Exchange’s commitment to engaging with the community and recognising individuals who make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Modern Exchange provides money transfer, currency exchange, and related financial services in Oman, including services through branches, kiosks, and digital channels.
The celebration began with a warm cake-cutting ceremony, attended by the management teams of both Modern Exchange and Hala Medical Centre. The event served as a heartfelt tribute to nurses, recognising their tireless service, resilience, and the important role they play in supporting patients and families every day.
The celebration included meaningful moments where a few nurses shared their inspiring personal experiences, reflecting on what motivated them to pursue a career in nursing and how the profession continues to shape their lives.
Speaking about the initiative, Samson Samuel – Acting General Manager, Modern Exchange said, “Nurses are true pillars of care and compassion in our communities. On International Nurses Day, we are honoured to celebrate and appreciate the nursing staff of Hala Medical Centre for their dedication, kindness, and unwavering service.”
The event highlighted Modern Exchange’s commitment to engaging with the community and recognising individuals who make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Modern Exchange provides money transfer, currency exchange, and related financial services in Oman, including services through branches, kiosks, and digital channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment