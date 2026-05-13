Russia Says Ceasefire Possible If Ukraine Withdraws From Donbas

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Moscow, May 13 (Petra) -- Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that Moscow remains open to serious negotiations for a permanent ceasefire with Ukraine, provided that Russia's primary security interests are protected.

Speaking at a press conference, Peskov said that ceasefire talks could commence if Ukrainian forces withdraw from the Donbas region. He noted that Moscow is currently awaiting further details from Kyiv following statements made by the Ukrainian Foreign Minister regarding a readiness to engage in dialogue.

Peskov reaffirmed Russia's position on the importance of ending the conflict through diplomatic channels. However, he emphasized that any settlement must address Moscow's long-standing security concerns.

The remarks come amid a complex diplomatic landscape, following a brief, United States-mediated, three-day ceasefire that concluded earlier this week. While Russian President Vladimir Putin recently suggested the conflict may be nearing its end, both sides have continued to report intense fighting along the front lines, with Kyiv expressing skepticism over Moscow's genuine commitment to a lasting peace deal.

//Petra// AF