RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: 5 Records Shattered By Virat Kohli With His 105-Run Knock In Raipur

Virat Kohli scored a match-winning 105* for RCB vs KKR in Raipur, pushing them to the IPL 2026 table-toppers. He set five records, becoming the first Indian with 10 T20 centuries and the fastest to 14,000 T20 runs, cementing his legendary status.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli delivered a match-winning performance in the IPL 2026 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, May 13.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 105 off 60 balls, including 11 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 175 to help the defending champions chase down a 193-run target with 19.1 overs. The former captain's knock not only helped RCB to seal a victory but also earned two crucial points, which saw them move to the top of the points table with 16 points, inching closer to playoff qualification.

On that note, let's take a look at five major records shattered by Virat Kohli during his century knock in Raipur.

With his 105-run knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Virat Kohli became the first Indian batter to record 10 centuries in the history of T20 cricket. The veteran RCB batter was tied with SRH opener Abhishek Sharma at nine T20 centuries, but his clinical performance in Raipur allowed him to pull ahead and stand alone at the top of the mountain for India.

Overall, Kohli is the third batter after his former RCB teammate Chris Gayle (22) and Pakistan star Babar Azam (13) to record 10 or more centuries in the shortest format of the game across all levels.

In his IPL career, Virat Kohli has extended his all-time record to nine centuries, further solidifying his position as the leading centurion in the tournament's history.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Pressure is a privilege, says Virat Kohli after 105*

Virat Kohli has achieved another landmark in his illustrious T20 career, completing 14,000 runs across levels of the format. With this, Kohli became the first Indian batter and the sixth overall to accomplish this milestone in the history of T20 cricket.

Moreover, Kohli has surpassed Chris Gayle's record for the fastest to complete 14,000 T20 runs. The star Indian batter achieved this historic feat in just 409 innings, eclipsing the former West Indies flamboyant batter's record of 423 innings to reach the 14,000-run mark in the history of T20 cricket.

In his T20 career, Virat Kohli has aggregated 14,027 runs, including 10 centuries and 118 fifties, at an average of 42.25 and a strike rate of 134.55 in 409 innings.

Virat Kohli has scored his third century in an IPL run chase against the Kolkata Knight Riders, becoming the first Indian batter to achieve this milestone. With this, he equalled Jos Buttler's record of three centuries in IPL run chases, the joint-most in history.

In fact, Kohli and Buttler hold the joint record of centuries in successful IPL run chases, with all three of Kohli's hundreds coming in victories while chasing. With this, the RCB star batter further cements his reputation as one of the most reliable finishers in IPL run chases.

In successful IPL run chases, Virat Kohli leads the chart with 2784 runs, including 3 centuries and 20 fifties, at an average of 63.27 and a strike rate of 142.69 in 76 matches.

Also Read: Dropped catches of Kohli, Padikkal cost us the match: Ajinkya Rahane

With his unbeaten 105-run knock, Virat Kohli has completed 400 runs in the IPL 2026 and once again broke into the top 5 in the Orange Cap race. The veteran RCB batter has completed the 400-run mark for a record 12th different IPL season, extending his dominance as the player with the most 400-plus run campaigns in the history of the tournament.

Virat Kohli has aggregated a 400-run campaign for the fourth successive IPL season for the second time after previously achieving the feat between 2018 and 2021. His record of a 973-run season in IPL 2026 remains intact for a decade.

In IPL 2026, Virat Kohli has amassed 484 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 53.77 and a strike rate of 165.75 in 12 matches.

Alongside becoming the first Indian batter and fastest globally to complete 14,000 runs in the history of T20 cricket, Virat Kohli also holds the distinction of possessing the highest batting average among all six players to have crossed the 14,000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

With his career average standing at a remarkable 42.25, Kohli remains the only batter in this elite group to maintain an average above 40, surpassing legends like Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales, and Jos Buttler, who are averaging well below the 40-mark, further emphasizing the gap between Kohli and his contemporaries.

In IPL, Virat Kohli averages 40.10, the third-highest by any batter with a minimum of 5,000 runs in the tournament, trailing only KL Rahul and David Warner in this elite bracket of consistency.