Nearly 9,000 War Crime Cases Launched In Dnipropetrovsk Region Prosecutor's Office

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Authorities in the Dnipropetrovsk region have opened 8,958 criminal proceedings over alleged war crimes committed by Russian military forces in the region.

This was reported in an interview with Ukrinfor by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office Valerii Prykhozhanov.

According to him, every case of shelling of civilian infrastructure is being carefully documented by prosecutors together with the National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State Emergency Service.

As of May 11, a total of 8,958 such incidents have been recorded, with criminal proceedings opened to establish all circumstances of the crimes and identify those responsible.

Prykhozhanov said that as a result of Russian attacks, 665 civilians have been killed, including 45 children, and more than 4,311 people have been injured, among them 390 children.

Russian forces have also destroyed or damaged 16,019 residential buildings, 478 educational institutions, 109 medical facilities, 68 cultural and religious sites, and 2,736 critical infrastructure facilities across the region.

The most heavily affected areas are the Nikopol district and the Synelnykove district.

According to the prosecutor, special attention is being paid to identifying and prosecuting senior Russian military leadership responsible for ordering strikes on civilian areas.

In February, three Russian generals were formally notified of suspicion for involvement in attacks on the Nikopol district. Investigators say that strikes carried out in July–August 2022 resulted in the deaths of 16 civilians and injuries to 21 others, including children.

The charges include violations of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional homicide.

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As previously reported, on May 12, Russian forces launched nearly 30 attacks across three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing eight people and injuring 11 others.

Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed the importance of ensuring justice and accountability for Russia's war crimes so that Ukrainians see real responsibility for the actions committed.