IPL 2026: Pressure Is A Privilege, Says Virat Kohli After 105*

Virat Kohli highlighted that being under the pump brings out improvement in the game saying, "pressure is a privilege" after scoring an unbeaten 105 to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in both teams' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, who hadn't scored a fifty in his last four IPL matches and came into the match on the back of two consecutive ducks, scored 105* off 60 balls, including 11 fours and three sixes, to help RCB chase the target of 193 in Raipur.

When Virat Kohli reached his century in the penultimate over, he celebrated in a restrained manner, simply raising his bat in acknowledgement of the applause from the crowd and the dugout. Kohli, after winning the Player of the Match award, said he kept his celebration modest because of the importance of securing points, adding that "pressure is a privilege" and that playing under pressure helps him elevate his game. He explained that he focused on staying calm, playing risk-free cricket, finding gaps, and staying in the present after feeling nervous early on. Kohli added that he values consistency, enjoys batting deeply, and sees playing at this level as an honour, saying it helps him build character and keep improving.

"Pressure is a privilege": Virat Kohli

"The celebration wasn't a big one because we know the importance of points. There's a reason why people say pressure is a privilege. Good pressure always makes you improve your game. you go a level up, you keep improving your game. I was nervous, I just wanted to get off the mark. My positions at the crease, not trying anything extravagant, find the gaps, staying in the present, I was able to back my game, risk-free cricket," the former RCB captain said in the post-match presentations.

"All these factors were very pleasing for me. I just love batting. What an honour to be playing at this level. This is all I have done all my life. I want to make the most of everyday. You build your character," Kolhi added.

Chasing 193, RCB recovered strongly after an early wicket, with Kohli anchoring the innings and Devdutt Padikkal contributing 39. Kohli brought up his ninth IPL century in the 19th over as RCB reached the target with five balls to spare. Kartik Tyagi was the standout bowler for KKR with figures of 3/32.

Earlier, KKR posted 192/4 after useful contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi, who scored a half-century, and Cameron Green. RCB bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam Dar picked up a wicket each.

The victory lifted RCB to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with 16 points from 12 matches. They have two more league matches left and will play against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their next match at Dharamsala.

"Don't have words": RCB skipper on Kohli

After the win, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he was pleased with the win and credited the team for contributing at different stages, stressing that they are focused on taking things one match at a time. He noted satisfaction with the bowling effort, especially how RCB restricted the opposition after the first 10 overs despite a strong start. Praising Virat Kohli, he said there are no words for his performance, while adding that the team has been playing good cricket and will aim to continue that momentum in their remaining games, including the upcoming match in Dharamsala. He also mentioned that Phil Salt, who has missed RCB's last six games due to injury, is expected to return soon.

"It feels great. You play well in the tournament and everyone came in the different stage and doing their job for the team. We are taking it one game and one step at a time. (On how he felt after the first innings) Very satisfied. After ten overs, the way we controlled their innings....to restrict them (for 192 after their start) is a good sign for us. (On Kohli) I don't have words, but he is used to doing great things," Patidar said in the post-match presentations.

"We have played good cricket. Two more league games, one game at a time. We are traveling to Dharamsala - good track to bat, and we will try to win. (On Salt's possible return) I don't know but he will come soon," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)