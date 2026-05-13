Zelensky Thanks Hungarian PM Magyar For Condemning Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar for condemning Russia's latest attack on Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian President announced this on Telegram.

“Important message condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine from Prime Minister of Hungary Péter Magyar. Moscow has once again shown itself to be a common threat not only to Ukraine, but also to neighbouring countries and Europe as a whole. The attack is still ongoing. The first missiles have been launched. Our common position matters for ending this brutal war. Thank you for your compassion and strong position! Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky: Missile launches possible after waves of Russian drone strikes across Ukraine

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Myroslav Biletskyi said that on May 13 the region had experienced the most massive drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The new Hungarian government also condemned the Russian drone strike on Zakarpattia on May 13 and said the country's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador in Budapest.