Ajloun's Straw Weaving Craft Finds New Life Through Tourism, Eco-Friendly Demand

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, May 13 (Petra) -- Traditional straw weaving in Ajloun is experiencing renewed interest as growing demand for eco-friendly products and authentic rural tourism experiences helps revive one of Jordan's oldest heritage crafts.

Once a staple of daily life in Jordanian villages, handmade straw baskets, trays and storage containers are increasingly attracting tourists and consumers seeking natural alternatives and locally crafted products tied to the kingdom's rural identity.

Director of Ajloun Culture Directorate Samer Freihat said traditional handicrafts such as straw weaving remain an important part of Jordan's cultural heritage and reflect the lifestyle and traditions of rural communities passed down across generations.

He said the directorate continues to support artisans through exhibitions and cultural events aimed at preserving traditional crafts and preventing them from disappearing.

Freihat noted that straw products were historically used to preserve bread, grains and food naturally by protecting them from moisture and spoilage, adding that interest in such products has grown alongside awareness of sustainable and environmentally friendly materials.

Local artisan Amani Freihat said the craft requires extensive manual work, beginning with collecting and drying wheat stalks before coloring and shaping them into household items using traditional techniques.

She said straw trays and baskets were once essential in Jordanian homes for storing bread, pastries, grains and fruits and remain valued for their durability and natural preservation qualities.

Sabah Bani Salman, owner of a guesthouse in Ajloun, said traditional straw products have become a key attraction for visitors seeking authentic rural experiences.

She added that tourists increasingly purchase handmade straw products for serving Arabic coffee, sweets and traditional dishes, noting that incorporating heritage crafts into tourism projects helps support local families and strengthen women's economic participation.

Heritage researcher Mohammad Al-Shara described straw weaving as one of Jordan's oldest traditional crafts, closely linked to harvest seasons and rural food storage practices.

He stressed the importance of preserving the craft through training programs and heritage festivals aimed at transferring traditional skills to younger generations and safeguarding Jordan's cultural memory.

//Petra// RZ