Ex-Pakistani PM Imran Khan's Sister Again Not Allowed To Meet Him

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, May 13 (IANS) Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi were again not allowed to meet the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder at Adiala Jail, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan said that being denied a meeting with Imran Khan was contempt of court, as they were not allowed to meet her brother despite Islamabad High Court's clear orders about family meetings every Tuesday and Thursday, Pakistan's daily The Express Tribune reported.

Aleema Khan said, "Imran Khan is not only our brother, but also the leader of PTI, so we said that we need all of you. Come here and increase the pressure so that Imran Khan can receive treatment in a proper hospital...Imran Khan had carried out a sit-in for 128 days. He spent day and night on the streets. Everyone will have to show a little courage. This is a difficult time, and we are doing whatever we can."

Earlier this month, the PTI condemned the detention of Imran Khan, which has completed 1,000 days, terming it a blatant act of political victimisation, total denial of constitutional and legal justification and called for his immediate release, according to a report.

In a statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Waqas Akram said PTI founder Imran Khan is being subjected to political victimisation as the current government, afraid of his popularity and independent stance, is trying to sideline him, the UAE's Gulf Today reported.

Akram stated that Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were being subjected to inhumane treatment. He alleged that the PTI founder is being held in solitary confinement, while his family, lawyers, and party leadership were not allowed to meet him, which amounts to a clear violation of fundamental human and legal rights.

Khan (73) has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that PTI has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case.