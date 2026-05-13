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Erdogan Says Turkey Protected Food Security Amid Global Crises
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Türkiye has implemented wide-ranging measures to protect its food security and agricultural production from the pressures of regional conflicts, climate challenges, and global disruptions.
Speaking at the World Farmers’ Day event in Ankara, Erdogan said the country had managed to maintain both national stability and uninterrupted food supply through what he described as a “balanced foreign policy.”
He stated that Türkiye has ensured food security for its population of 86 million people despite what he called a “ring of fire” surrounding the country. “While protecting our country and nation from the ring of fire surrounding us through our balanced foreign policy, we also managed to ensure the food security of our 86 million citizens without any disruption,” he said.
Erdogan added that authorities have remained alert since the outbreak of conflicts affecting Iran and Gulf states in order to prevent any negative impact on agricultural production. “We have been on alert since day one to ensure that the deepening conflicts in Iran and our brotherly Gulf countries do not affect our agricultural production,” he said.
He also noted that Türkiye had already secured fertilizer and raw material supplies, stating that current stocks remain at sufficient levels.
The Turkish president further emphasized that global challenges such as water scarcity, climate change, pandemics, wars, and armed conflicts have increased the strategic importance of food supply security worldwide, adding that the idea of “food nationalism” is becoming more prominent internationally.
Speaking at the World Farmers’ Day event in Ankara, Erdogan said the country had managed to maintain both national stability and uninterrupted food supply through what he described as a “balanced foreign policy.”
He stated that Türkiye has ensured food security for its population of 86 million people despite what he called a “ring of fire” surrounding the country. “While protecting our country and nation from the ring of fire surrounding us through our balanced foreign policy, we also managed to ensure the food security of our 86 million citizens without any disruption,” he said.
Erdogan added that authorities have remained alert since the outbreak of conflicts affecting Iran and Gulf states in order to prevent any negative impact on agricultural production. “We have been on alert since day one to ensure that the deepening conflicts in Iran and our brotherly Gulf countries do not affect our agricultural production,” he said.
He also noted that Türkiye had already secured fertilizer and raw material supplies, stating that current stocks remain at sufficient levels.
The Turkish president further emphasized that global challenges such as water scarcity, climate change, pandemics, wars, and armed conflicts have increased the strategic importance of food supply security worldwide, adding that the idea of “food nationalism” is becoming more prominent internationally.
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