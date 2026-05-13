403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi Pledges Deeper China–UNESCO Strategic Cooperation
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will further strengthen “strategic” cooperation with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in a way that he said would better serve “all countries.”
Xi made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, according to a statement shared by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on the US social media platform X.
In a separate message posted on X, El-Enany emphasized that at a time when multilateral cooperation is facing growing strain, collaboration between China and UNESCO can help foster “more dialogue, more trust and more concrete results for peace, development and shared progress.”
He expressed appreciation for what he described as Xi’s “warm” reception, noting that China remains one of UNESCO’s “most important” partners.
El-Enany also recalled Xi’s 2014 visit to UNESCO headquarters, describing it as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. He said the visit carried a strong message that civilizations become richer through exchange and mutual learning, a principle he added lies at the core of UNESCO’s mission.
The UNESCO agency, founded in 1945 and based in Paris, operates as a United Nations body dedicated to promoting peace, international cooperation, and security through initiatives in education, science, and culture.
Xi made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany, according to a statement shared by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning on the US social media platform X.
In a separate message posted on X, El-Enany emphasized that at a time when multilateral cooperation is facing growing strain, collaboration between China and UNESCO can help foster “more dialogue, more trust and more concrete results for peace, development and shared progress.”
He expressed appreciation for what he described as Xi’s “warm” reception, noting that China remains one of UNESCO’s “most important” partners.
El-Enany also recalled Xi’s 2014 visit to UNESCO headquarters, describing it as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations. He said the visit carried a strong message that civilizations become richer through exchange and mutual learning, a principle he added lies at the core of UNESCO’s mission.
The UNESCO agency, founded in 1945 and based in Paris, operates as a United Nations body dedicated to promoting peace, international cooperation, and security through initiatives in education, science, and culture.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment