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US Says Dozens of Ships Redirected Under Iran Naval Blockade
(MENAFN) The US military said Tuesday that a large number of commercial vessels have been redirected while Washington continues enforcing what it described as a naval blockade on Iran.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that 65 commercial ships attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports were turned away, while four others were disabled during ongoing operations.
In a post on the US social media platform X, CENTCOM said, “USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) continues operations in the Arabian Sea, including enforcement of the US blockade against Iran.”
Tensions in the region have escalated significantly following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which prompted Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, alongside disruption to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a ceasefire mediated through Pakistan came into effect on April 8, though negotiations held in Islamabad did not lead to a lasting agreement.
US President Donald Trump later said the truce would remain in place indefinitely, even as maritime restrictions and military tensions continued in the region.
CENTCOM also said last Friday that it had blocked 70 oil tankers from accessing Iranian ports, noting their combined capacity exceeded 166 million barrels of crude valued at more than $13 billion.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that 65 commercial ships attempting to enter or leave Iranian ports were turned away, while four others were disabled during ongoing operations.
In a post on the US social media platform X, CENTCOM said, “USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) continues operations in the Arabian Sea, including enforcement of the US blockade against Iran.”
Tensions in the region have escalated significantly following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which prompted Iranian retaliation against Israel and US-aligned Gulf states, alongside disruption to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, a ceasefire mediated through Pakistan came into effect on April 8, though negotiations held in Islamabad did not lead to a lasting agreement.
US President Donald Trump later said the truce would remain in place indefinitely, even as maritime restrictions and military tensions continued in the region.
CENTCOM also said last Friday that it had blocked 70 oil tankers from accessing Iranian ports, noting their combined capacity exceeded 166 million barrels of crude valued at more than $13 billion.
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