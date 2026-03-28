Lost Remains Of Fourth Musketeer D'artagnan Believed Found In Dutch Church

MENAFN - USA Art News) Skeleton Found Beneath Maastricht Church Altar Prompts New DNA Test in Search for D'Artagnan

A routine repair job inside a medieval church in Maastricht has opened an unexpected line of inquiry into one of 17th-century France's most enduring military legends. During work to stabilize a sinkhole in the nave of the 13th-century Peter and Paul church, Dutch archaeologists discovered a human skeleton buried beneath the spot where the church's altar stood 200 years ago - a location that typically indicated a person of consequence.

The find has quickly become entangled with a historical mystery: the long-lost burial place of Charles de Batz de Castelmore, better known as D'Artagnan, the real-life musketeer who died during the Siege of Maastricht in 1673. While Alexandre Dumas's fictionalized hero has dominated popular imagination, the historical D'Artagnan served under King Louis XIV and was killed in the fighting outside the city. Contemporary documentation of his burial is scarce; one surviving letter reportedly notes only that he was placed in“consecrated ground.”

Archaeologists say the context of the burial is what makes the Maastricht skeleton notable. The remains were found beneath the former altar position, and nearby the team recovered two objects that help narrow the timeframe: a coin minted in 1660 by Maximilian Henry of Bavaria - a political ally of France - and a musket ball located close to the skeleton's chest. Researchers have noted that the projectile resembles the type that could have caused the fatal wound traditionally associated with D'Artagnan.

The excavation was prompted by a theory advanced by D'Artagnan biographer Odile Bordaz, who in 2008 urged scholars to look beyond the presumed burial area near the French camp at Wolder, just outside Maastricht. Former Maastricht city archaeologist Wim Dijkman became interested in the possibility after meeting Bordaz in 2001. He initially doubted the idea, but later said the more he examined the historical circumstances, the more plausible it seemed.

The opportunity to investigate the church arrived only recently, when the sinkhole repairs began. Deacon Jos Valke, who was present during the work, told local reporters that a skeleton was discovered during the repair process and that he immediately contacted Dijkman.

Scientific testing is now underway, though researchers are emphasizing caution. A fragment of the jawbone has been sent to Munich for DNA analysis, where it will be compared with samples provided by D'Artagnan's descendants. Meanwhile, the rest of the remains have been transferred to Deventer for additional study aimed at determining the individual's geographic origin and whether the skeleton belonged to a man or a woman.

Dijkman has stressed that the evidence must lead the story, not the romance of the name. Still, the stakes are clear: if the remains can be credibly linked to D'Artagnan, the discovery would connect a quiet place of worship to a pivotal episode of European military history - and potentially draw new attention to a church that, by Dijkman's account, is often empty.