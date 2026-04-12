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Netanyahu Threatens Further Escalation in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning Saturday, threatening renewed military escalation in Lebanon while laying down rigid preconditions for any ceasefire negotiations — chief among them the full dismantlement of Hezbollah's arsenal.
Speaking in a recorded address, Netanyahu framed Lebanon's recent overtures toward direct talks as a direct product of Israeli military pressure, claiming Beirut had sought to open negotiation channels "as a result of the strength we showed."
He said he had conditionally agreed to engage — but on terms that left little room for compromise.
Netanyahu tied Israel's willingness to negotiate to two non-negotiable demands: the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons and the conclusion of a durable, lasting peace agreement. He made clear the conflict was far from finished, declaring the war "is not over yet" while simultaneously boasting that Israel had secured "enormous achievements" throughout its campaign.
The remarks came a day after Lebanon's presidency announced that Beirut and Jerusalem had agreed to convene their first face-to-face meeting in Washington on Tuesday — a development swiftly condemned by Hezbollah.
The human toll of Israel's large-scale offensive, launched on March 2, has continued to mount. The campaign has claimed 2,020 lives and left 6,436 people wounded, according to available figures.
Netanyahu also turned his attention toward Tehran, delivering a pointed assessment of Iran's standing in the region. He claimed Iran is "no longer what it used to be," alleging the Islamic Republic is burdened by mounting internal pressures and is "struggling to survive."
He doubled down on Israel's stated objective of stripping Iran of its enriched uranium stockpiles, pledging to pursue that goal through diplomacy or, if necessary, by other means — vowing to remove the material "whether through an agreement or by force."
Speaking in a recorded address, Netanyahu framed Lebanon's recent overtures toward direct talks as a direct product of Israeli military pressure, claiming Beirut had sought to open negotiation channels "as a result of the strength we showed."
He said he had conditionally agreed to engage — but on terms that left little room for compromise.
Netanyahu tied Israel's willingness to negotiate to two non-negotiable demands: the dismantling of Hezbollah's weapons and the conclusion of a durable, lasting peace agreement. He made clear the conflict was far from finished, declaring the war "is not over yet" while simultaneously boasting that Israel had secured "enormous achievements" throughout its campaign.
The remarks came a day after Lebanon's presidency announced that Beirut and Jerusalem had agreed to convene their first face-to-face meeting in Washington on Tuesday — a development swiftly condemned by Hezbollah.
The human toll of Israel's large-scale offensive, launched on March 2, has continued to mount. The campaign has claimed 2,020 lives and left 6,436 people wounded, according to available figures.
Netanyahu also turned his attention toward Tehran, delivering a pointed assessment of Iran's standing in the region. He claimed Iran is "no longer what it used to be," alleging the Islamic Republic is burdened by mounting internal pressures and is "struggling to survive."
He doubled down on Israel's stated objective of stripping Iran of its enriched uranium stockpiles, pledging to pursue that goal through diplomacy or, if necessary, by other means — vowing to remove the material "whether through an agreement or by force."
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