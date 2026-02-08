Prime Minister's Party Wins Record Number Of Seats In Japan Elections

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, The Japan News stated this in an article

The Liberal Democratic Party secured 316 seats, achieving a historic victory with the largest number of seats in its history. The previous record was 304 seats in 1986.

Overall, the LDP together with the Japan Innovation Party won 347 of the 465 seats in the lower house of parliament.

As Kyodo News notes, the party of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi now holds a constitutional majority, which will allow it to pass legislation even if it is rejected by the upper house of parliament, the House of Councillors, where the ruling coalition remains in the minority.

Japan to provide $6B in support to Ukraine this year – President's Office

Prior to these elections, the LDP held 198 seats in the House of Representatives.

The snap elections themselves were held in Japan in February for the first time in the past 36 years. This move drew criticism, as heavy snowfall in many parts of the country complicated the election campaign.

As Ukrinform reported, in the snap parliamentary elections in Japan held on Sunday, February 8, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a majority in the House of Representatives.

Photo: Kyodo