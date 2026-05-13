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Pentagon Reports Rising Costs of Iran Conflict as War Expenses Escalate
(MENAFN) A Pentagon official said Tuesday that the ongoing conflict involving Iran has cost the United States close to $29 billion since it began on Feb. 28, marking an increase from earlier estimates.
“So at the time of testimony from the ask, it was $25 billion but the joint staff team and the comptroller team are constantly looking at that estimate, and so now we think it’s closer to 29 (billion),” Jules Jay Hurst, the defense undersecretary comptroller and chief financial official, told a House Appropriations subcommittee.
He added, "That’s because of updated repair and replacement of equipment cost and also just general operational costs keep people in theater."
Hurst had previously told lawmakers in an April 29 hearing that the total cost stood at approximately $25 billion.
According to reports, the war began after US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire mediated through Pakistan came into effect on April 8, though negotiations held in Islamabad failed to produce a long-term settlement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed end date.
“So at the time of testimony from the ask, it was $25 billion but the joint staff team and the comptroller team are constantly looking at that estimate, and so now we think it’s closer to 29 (billion),” Jules Jay Hurst, the defense undersecretary comptroller and chief financial official, told a House Appropriations subcommittee.
He added, "That’s because of updated repair and replacement of equipment cost and also just general operational costs keep people in theater."
Hurst had previously told lawmakers in an April 29 hearing that the total cost stood at approximately $25 billion.
According to reports, the war began after US and Israeli strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory actions from Tehran targeting Israel and US allies in the Gulf, as well as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire mediated through Pakistan came into effect on April 8, though negotiations held in Islamabad failed to produce a long-term settlement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a fixed end date.
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