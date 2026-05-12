Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRAMPTON, Ontario, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: L) – Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) announced today that all of the nominee directors listed in the management proxy circular dated March 30, 2026, were elected as directors of Loblaw. The vote was conducted at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held at Massey Hall, 178 Victoria St, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and online through a web-based platform, on May 12, 2026. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Against Scott B. Bonham 1,015,339,641 99.73% 2,723,661 0.27% Shelley G. Broader 1,017,290,216 99.92% 773,087 0.08% Christie J.B. Clark 999,717,774 98.20% 18,345,528 1.80% Daniel Debow 1,016,068,995 99.80% 1,994,308 0.20% William A. Downe 991,665,508 97.41% 26,397,795 2.59% Janice Fukakusa 1,012,779,028 99.48% 5,284,275 0.52% M. Marianne Harris 1,015,285,319 99.73% 2,776,783 0.27% Kevin Holt 1,017,188,239 99.91% 875,064 0.09% Claudia Kotchka 1,015,245,868 99.72% 2,817,434 0.28% Rima Qureshi 1,017,188,006 99.91% 875,297 0.09% Sarah Raiss 1,014,842,307 99.68% 3,220,995 0.32% Galen G. Weston 996,740,679 97.91% 21,322,622 2.09% Cornell Wright 1,008,044,516 99.02% 10,018,786 0.98%

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and health services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at .

For more information contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations,....