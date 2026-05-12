Loblaw Companies Limited Announces Election Of Directors
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Scott B. Bonham
|1,015,339,641
|99.73%
|2,723,661
|0.27%
|Shelley G. Broader
|1,017,290,216
|99.92%
|773,087
|0.08%
|Christie J.B. Clark
|999,717,774
|98.20%
|18,345,528
|1.80%
|Daniel Debow
|1,016,068,995
|99.80%
|1,994,308
|0.20%
|William A. Downe
|991,665,508
|97.41%
|26,397,795
|2.59%
|Janice Fukakusa
|1,012,779,028
|99.48%
|5,284,275
|0.52%
|M. Marianne Harris
|1,015,285,319
|99.73%
|2,776,783
|0.27%
|Kevin Holt
|1,017,188,239
|99.91%
|875,064
|0.09%
|Claudia Kotchka
|1,015,245,868
|99.72%
|2,817,434
|0.28%
|Rima Qureshi
|1,017,188,006
|99.91%
|875,297
|0.09%
|Sarah Raiss
|1,014,842,307
|99.68%
|3,220,995
|0.32%
|Galen G. Weston
|996,740,679
|97.91%
|21,322,622
|2.09%
|Cornell Wright
|1,008,044,516
|99.02%
|10,018,786
|0.98%
About Loblaw Companies Limited
Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and health services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.
Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at .
For more information contact: Roy MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations,....
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