U20 Football C'ship: Defending Champions Delhi Crush Sikkim 5-1

Defending champions Delhi began their Group D campaign of the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men's National Football Championship 2025-26 with an emphatic 5-1 victory against Sikkim, while Tripura, Punjab, and Maharashtra won their respective matches as well.

Delhi and Tripura Dominate Group D

Delhi opened its campaign by defeating Sikkim 5-1 on Ground 1 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Parth Subhash Salunke gave Delhi an early lead in the first half, but Sujal Bhujel equalised for Sikkim after the resumption. Parity did not last too long, however, as Kanish Rawat scored two quick goals a little after the hour mark, to swing the match back in Delhi's favour. Thongbam Lanchenba Singh and Kanak Raj Vohra added one each to make it a big win for the defending champions.

In the other match of Group D, Tripura defeated Himachal Pradesh 3-0 on Ground 1 at the RKM Ashrama. Arma Jamatia scored in the last regulation minute of the first half, and another in the second half injury time, while Kishan Debbarma scored one in between, to make it a comfortable win for Tripura.

Delhi, with their big win, move to the top of Group D, while Tripura are behind them in second, only by dint of goal difference. The mountainous states of Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim are third and fourth, respectively. Only the top team from each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Punjab and Maharashtra Secure Narrow Wins in Group H

Over in Group H, Punjab defeated Goa 2-1 on Ground 2 at the RKM Ashrama on Tuesday. Goa's Jodric Abranches scored a sixth-minute own goal to put Punjab in the lead early on, but soon redeemed himself, levelling the scores in the 36th minute. However, Saqlane Sajid struck the winner just ahead of the hour mark for Punjab.

Maharashtra earned a slender 1-0 victory in the second match of Group H, after a goalless first half on Ground 2 at the RKM Ashrama. Nirvaan Bhatt scored the only goal of the game, just after the resumption in the second half.

Punjab take the provisional pole position in Group H with 3 points; Maharashtra, who have the same number of points as well, are just a spot behind on goal difference. Goa and Assam are third and fourth, respectively.

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