New York, USA, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sepsis Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 25+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working in the Therapeutics Segment | DelveInsight

The sepsis clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 30+ pipeline sepsis drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's 'Sepsis Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for sepsis across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the sepsis domain.

Sepsis Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's sepsis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 30+ pipeline sepsis drugs.

Key sepsis companies, such as Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, Shanghai Yidian Pharmaceutical Technology Development, Sobi, AUROBAC Therapeutics, Aptahem AB, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Guard Therapeutics, Bayer, Artcline GmbH, AstraZeneca, Op-T LLC, Comanche Biopharma, and others, are evaluating new sepsis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline sepsis therapies, such as VBI-S, Nangibotide, YD0743, Emapalumab, ATX101, Apta-1, TIN816, RMC-035, BAY3389934, ARTICE, AZD4144, OPT101, CBP-4888, and others, are in different phases of sepsis clinical trials.

Approximately 7+ sepsis drugs are in the late stages of development. Notable MoAs in sepsis clinical trials include Nitric Oxide Redistribution, TREM-1 inhibitor, Interferon gamma inhibitor, Immunomodulators, CD39 Antagonist, and others.

What is Sepsis?

Sepsis is a life-threatening medical condition that occurs when the body's response to an infection becomes dysregulated, triggering widespread inflammation and organ dysfunction. It typically begins with a bacterial, viral, or fungal infection, commonly in the lungs, urinary tract, abdomen, or bloodstream, but instead of remaining localized, the immune system releases chemicals that can damage tissues and organs throughout the body. As sepsis progresses, it can lead to reduced blood flow, clotting abnormalities, and ultimately organ failure, a severe stage known as septic shock. Early symptoms may include fever, rapid heart rate, confusion, and difficulty breathing, and prompt diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics, fluids, and supportive care are critical to improving survival outcomes.









A snapshot of the Pipeline Sepsis Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA VBI-S Vivacelle Bio III Nitric Oxide Redistribution NA Nangibotide Inotrem II TREM-1 inhibitor Intravenous YD0743 Shanghai Yidian Pharmaceutical Technology Development II Undefined mechanism Intravenous Infusion via micro-infusion pump Emapalumab Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) II Interferon gamma inhibitor Intravenous ATX101 AUROBAC Therapeutics I Undefined mechanism Intravenous Apta-1 Aptahem AB I Inhibit protein–protein interactions Intravenous

Learn more about the emerging sepsis therapies @ Sepsis Clinical Trials

As per Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, sepsis remains a high unmet-need indication with significant mortality, where pipeline focus is shifting toward immunomodulatory and precision medicine approaches, but clinical translation remains challenging due to heterogeneity in patient response and lack of robust biomarkers. The rising prevalence of Sepsis worldwide is a significant driver for the market. The disease is reaching epidemic proportions due to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy diets, and an aging population. As the number of people with Sepsis grows, the demand for effective treatments and management options increases.

Recent Developments in Sepsis Treatment Space



In March 2026, AUROBAC announced the successful completion of its Phase I clinical trial (NCT07107802) evaluating ATX101. ATX101 is a potential first-in-class therapy designed to address shock, organ failure, and mortality associated with sepsis. Completion of the Phase I trial marks an important milestone for AUROBAC and reflects the strength of its strategic partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim.

In January 2026, A new drug developed by Australian researchers showed promising results in reducing sepsis in a Phase II clinical trial involving 180 patients. The carbohydrate-based treatment works by calming a dangerous immune reaction that can cause organ failure. With no specific anti-sepsis therapy currently available, the findings mark a major step forward. Researchers now aim to move into Phase III trials.

In January 2025, Partner Therapeutics, Inc. announced that they would be funding a phase II study in sepsis patients to evaluate the safety and allow dose selection of LEUKINE (sargramostim, rhu GM-CSF) in partnership with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is a division of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In A pril 2024, AdrenoMed AG announced that their primary product candidate, Enibarcimab, a first-in-class non-neutralizing monoclonal antibody, had been given Fast Track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of septic shock. In January 2024, an agreement for a Phase III Registration Trial of Nangibotide in Septic Shock had been successfully reached between Inotrem and the FDA.

Scope of the Sepsis Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Sepsis Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Sepsis Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Sepsis Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Sepsis Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

Sepsis Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Nitric Oxide Redistribution, TREM-1 inhibitor, Interferon gamma inhibitor, Immunomodulators, and others

Key Sepsis Companies: Vivacelle Bio, Inotrem, Shanghai Yidian Pharmaceutical Technology Development, Sobi, AUROBAC Therapeutics, Aptahem AB, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Guard Therapeutics, Bayer, Artcline GmbH, AstraZeneca, Op-T LLC, Comanche Biopharma, and others. Key Sepsis Pipeline Therapies: VBI-S, Nangibotide, YD0743, Emapalumab, ATX101, Apta-1,TIN816, RMC-035, BAY3389934, ARTICE, AZD4144, OPT101, CBP-4888, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Sepsis Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Sepsis Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Sepsis Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Sepsis Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Sepsis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Sepsis Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Sepsis Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Sepsis Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Sepsis Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Sepsis Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Sepsis Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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