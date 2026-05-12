Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market To Surge With 11.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 2.80 Billion By 2031 Injection Grade CPVC To Register High Growth Via Precision-Molded Components

Injection-grade CPVC is projected to experience the second-highest growth rate in this period. Its growth is spurred by a rising demand for high-precision molded components in various sectors. This grade's excellent flow, thermal stability, and dimensional accuracy are key factors driving its increased adoption in manufacturing complex components such as fittings and valves. Furthermore, innovations in injection molding technology are enhancing the production efficiency and quality of these components.

The solid phase method of production, another rapidly expanding segment, offers enhanced control over the chlorination process, leading to superior product characteristics such as thermal stability and mechanical strength. Its energy-efficient and environmentally friendly nature is encouraging its use for premium applications. While the aqueous suspension method remains predominant, the advantages offered by the solid phase method are propelling its growth in advanced industrial sectors.

North America is expected to register notable growth, driven by substantial investments in infrastructure modernization. The region's growth is powered by increased demand for CPVC in plumbing and fire protection systems, attributing to the material's durability and corrosion resistance. Enhanced regulations and building codes support CPVC's widespread adoption in both the residential and commercial segments. Furthermore, the region's established manufacturers and technological advancements provide a robust platform for market expansion.

Report Scope

Research coverage includes segmentation based on form, grade, production process, sales channel, application, and region. The report thoroughly examines the key factors influencing market growth-drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities-and provides insights into business strategies and recent developments of major industry players. Emerging startups within the CPVC market are also analyzed to give a comprehensive overview.

The study offers a detailed analysis of leading market players including The Lubrizol Corporation (US), Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Epigral Limited (India), and several others from China, Japan, and France.

Key Attributes