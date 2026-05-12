Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market To Surge With 11.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 2.80 Billion By 2031 Injection Grade CPVC To Register High Growth Via Precision-Molded Components
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|300
|Forecast Period
|2026-2031
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031
|$2.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growth in Construction and Infrastructure Development Increasing Investments in Water Supply and Aging Infrastructure Replacement Shift Towards High-Performance and Cost-Efficient Materials
- Volatility of Raw Material Cost High Competition from Alternative Piping Materials
- Increasing Adoption in Industrial Applications and Chemical Handling Shift Toward Sustainable and Low-Maintenance Piping Solutions
- Environmental Concerns and Perception Around Chlorinated Polymer Standards Susceptibility to Counterfeit Products and Quality Inconsistencies
Company Profiles
- The Lubrizol Corporation Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. Epigral Limited Shangdong Novista Chemical Co. Ltd. Shandong Pujie Rubber & Plastic Co. Ltd. Kaneka Corporation Shangdong Yada New Material Co. Ltd. Kem One Shandong Xuye New Materials Co. Ltd. Dcw Limited Sundow Polymers Co. Ltd. Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Co. Ltd. Shandong Gaoxin Chemical Co. Ltd. Hanwha Solutions Hangzhou Electrochemical Group Co. Ltd. En-Door Weifang Yada Plastic Co. Ltd. Shandong Ketian Chemical Co. Ltd. Via Chemical Co. Ltd. Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical Co. Ltd. Avient Corporation Kunshan Maijisen Composite Materials Co. Ltd. Zhongtai Import & Export Corporation Shandong Honor New Material Co. Ltd.
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Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market
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