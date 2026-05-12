South African President Vows To Take Investigation Report About Him For Judicial Review

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, May 11 (IANS) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced his intention to take an Independent Panel report that suggests he may have violated the constitution for judicial review.

Addressing the nation Monday night, following a landmark Constitutional Court ruling the previous Friday, Ramaphosa responded to the court's directive that Parliament must initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

This long-standing legal battle stems from the so-called "Phala Phala" scandal, where 580,000 US dollars in cash was discovered at his private farm in February 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

An Independent Panel, established by Parliament, previously found evidence that the president may have breached the constitution.

While Ramaphosa maintains that he did not steal public funds or commit any crime, he has pledged full cooperation with the relevant institutions.

"On the basis of advice from my legal team and as envisaged by the Constitutional Court... I have therefore decided to proceed to take the independent panel's report on review on an expeditious basis," said Ramaphosa in the national address.

"I do so not out of disrespect for Parliament or its processes, but to affirm the need for such findings to be correct in law and in fact," he added.

The president clarified that while he had initially intended to seek a review sooner, he had deferred it after a parliamentary majority voted against his impeachment, a move the Constitutional Court has now deemed incorrect, ruling that the report must instead be referred to an impeachment committee.

Despite calls from opposition parties for his immediate resignation, Ramaphosa remains firm, arguing that the court made no direct finding of guilt against him and that resigning now would preempt a constitutionally defined process.

He concluded by pledging to continue his administration's work in fighting crime and strengthening state institutions.

House Speaker Thoko Didiza has confirmed that Parliament will comply with the court's judgment.

–IANS

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