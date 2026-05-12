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Indonesia Detains More Than Three Hundred Foreign Nationals in Raid
(MENAFN) Indonesian police have detained more than 300 foreign nationals in a large-scale operation targeting an alleged online gambling network operating out of West Jakarta, according to media reports on Sunday.
Authorities said the raid, conducted on Saturday at an office building, led to the arrest of 321 foreign suspects linked to the operation. Reports indicated the group included 228 Vietnamese nationals, along with 57 Chinese citizens, 11 Laotians, 13 Myanmar nationals, and others.
A senior police official said preliminary investigations suggest the illegal gambling network had been active for around two months prior to the raid.
During the operation, law enforcement officers confiscated electronic equipment and digital systems believed to have been used to manage servers and process cross-border gambling transactions.
Investigators are also examining possible additional charges, including immigration violations, money laundering, and broader cybercrime activities with international links.
Authorities noted that densely populated business districts like West Jakarta are often exploited by cybercrime networks due to strong internet infrastructure and the presence of high-rise office spaces that can conceal illicit operations within commercial environments.
Authorities said the raid, conducted on Saturday at an office building, led to the arrest of 321 foreign suspects linked to the operation. Reports indicated the group included 228 Vietnamese nationals, along with 57 Chinese citizens, 11 Laotians, 13 Myanmar nationals, and others.
A senior police official said preliminary investigations suggest the illegal gambling network had been active for around two months prior to the raid.
During the operation, law enforcement officers confiscated electronic equipment and digital systems believed to have been used to manage servers and process cross-border gambling transactions.
Investigators are also examining possible additional charges, including immigration violations, money laundering, and broader cybercrime activities with international links.
Authorities noted that densely populated business districts like West Jakarta are often exploited by cybercrime networks due to strong internet infrastructure and the presence of high-rise office spaces that can conceal illicit operations within commercial environments.
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