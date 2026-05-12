Well-Planned Conspiracy Behind Attacks On BJP Offices In Punjab: Sunil Jakhar​

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 12 (IANS) BJP Punjab President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday blamed the Aam Aadmi Party for what he described as a well-planned conspiracy behind the recent simultaneous attacks on Bharatiya Janata Party offices.​

He said the Aam Aadmi Party was trying to create Bengal-like conditions in Punjab under Mamata Banerjee's style of politics, but such cheap political tactics would not be able to stop the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation from taking action against corruption.​

Talking to the media after meeting the Senior Superintendent of Police of Mohali and demanding action against those involved in Monday's incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief said that as the heat of the Central government's anti-corruption action started reaching the top leadership of the Aam Aadmi Party, the party became rattled and resorted to low-level politics by orchestrating attacks on Bharatiya Janata Party offices.​

He said the fact that the attacks occurred at the same time and followed a similar pattern was proof of a deep conspiracy and a planned strategy by the Aam Aadmi Party.​

He said after Monday's attack in Zirakpur in Mohali district, the Senior Superintendent of Police acted promptly, but it was important not just to arrest the“foot soldiers”.​

He demanded that the police expose the real masterminds behind the conspiracy and investigate who planned and coordinated these attacks on Bharatiya Janata Party offices.​

Responding to journalists' questions, Jakhar said that when the Vigilance Department, which works directly under the Chief Minister and is responsible for preventing corruption, itself becomes involved in corruption, then Central Bureau of Investigation intervention becomes necessary.​

He questioned on what moral basis Aam Aadmi Party leaders could oppose the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation's actions against corruption.​

He added that the law is equal for everyone, and that this fear of the law has forced Delhi leaders, who allegedly turned“50 Number Kothi” into a“Sheesh Mahal”, to stay at the Mohali rest house instead.​

“Every file will be opened, and everyone will be held accountable,” Jakhar said.​

He also said during the investigation into suspended Punjab Deputy Inspector General Harcharan Singh Bhullar's case, the Central Bureau of Investigation must have uncovered leads regarding several officers and middlemen, and the agency would proceed according to the law.​

He warned officers who had forgotten their accountability towards the law and the people of Punjab and had instead started acting as political workers of the Aam Aadmi Party.​

He said every honest officer working according to the rules deserves respect, but anyone behaving like a political agent would certainly face action.​