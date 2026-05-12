China Cement Industry Databook Report 2026: Portland, Blended, Specialty, And Green Cement Market Size & Forecast By Value And Volume Across 100+ Segments 2021-2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's cement market offers opportunities through capacity optimization, infrastructure priorities, carbon compliance, and digital plant management. Key sectors include urban renewal, environmental standards fostering consolidation, and overseas diversification for revenue stability. Strategic alliances enhance production discipline.

Dublin, May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2026 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The cement market in China is expected to grow by 6.3% on annual basis to reach CNY 707.56 trillion in 2026. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 5.4%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2025 value of CNY 665.77 trillion to approximately CNY 880.66 trillion.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry in China, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of the cement domains. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of the cement market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Key Insights

Frame Outlook for China's Cement Industry



Reposition cement as a "capacity-managed" industry rather than a volume-growth story: Over the last 12 months, sector commentary from the China Cement Association has continued to emphasize production discipline and coordinated peak-shifting as tools to stabilize market conditions. Corporate updates from major producers highlight deliberate kiln maintenance cycles and output coordination rather than expansion-led strategies.

Anchor stability, where infrastructure and renewal spending remain policy priorities: Recent releases and briefings from the National Development and Reform Commission reaffirm continued emphasis on transport corridors, water conservancy, and urban renewal. In parallel, updates from the National Bureau of Statistics of China continue to show that real estate activity remains under pressure relative to prior cycles. Embed carbon compliance into core operating logic: Over the past year, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China has reiterated its commitment to emissions-control enforcement and advanced preparations for deeper integration of heavy industry into carbon-market mechanisms. Cement producers have reflected this shift in sustainability disclosures and environmental compliance reporting.

Highlight Key Trends & Developments



Shift from "capacity expansion" to "capacity optimization: Industry statements from the China Cement Association over the past year have emphasized self-discipline mechanisms and peak-load adjustments. Major groups such as China National Building Material Company Limited have communicated operational optimization and restructuring measures rather than greenfield growth. The market is consolidating operational discipline as the primary stabilizer.

Align production with environmental inspection cycles: The Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China has continued targeted inspection campaigns in industrial clusters. Producers have referenced inspection-related suspensions or adjustments in public communications. Compliance timing is now a production variable, reinforcing the need for flexible scheduling.

Increase adoption of alternative fuels and co-processing: Sustainability updates from companies such as Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited highlight expanded use of industrial by-products and waste co-processing. Policy support from environmental authorities encourages kiln co-processing as part of a waste-reduction strategy. Alternative fuels are moving from pilot activity to mainstream cost and compliance management. Advance digital plant management and centralized control systems: Corporate releases from China National Building Material Company Limited reference the implementation of intelligent control systems and centralized production monitoring over the past year. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China continues to promote industrial digital transformation. Efficiency gains are increasingly derived from operational data and process optimization rather than capacity additions.

Build Strategic Partnerships to Stabilize the Industry



Coordinate regional production discipline through industry associations: The China Cement Association continues to frame coordinated action as essential to prevent destructive competition in oversupplied regions. Industry-level coordination functions as a stabilizing mechanism in structurally slower demand conditions.

Integrate environmental regulators and producers into compliance ecosystems: Closer engagement between producers and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China reflects the shift toward data-driven monitoring and emissions accountability. Compliance alignment reduces disruption risk and supports smoother inspection cycles. Strengthen overseas cooperation to diversify revenue exposure: Over the past year, corporate communications from China National Building Material Company Limited and related subsidiaries have referenced overseas project participation and capacity operations. Coverage from Xinhua News Agency reflects ongoing outbound industrial collaboration. Geographic diversification provides partial insulation from domestic property volatility.

Identify Core Growth Drivers



Use infrastructure continuity to underpin baseline demand: Policy communications from the National Development and Reform Commission reinforce ongoing infrastructure and public works programs. Infrastructure serves as the primary stabilizer of cement dispatch volumes.

Respond to urban renewal and retrofit cycles: Housing-stabilization and renewal discussions in official channels indicate sustained demand for maintenance, reinforcement, and upgrades to public facilities. Renewal activity, though less cyclical than new housing, provides recurring consumption.

Leverage environmental compliance as a consolidation catalyst: Stricter environmental enforcement increases compliance costs for smaller producers, potentially accelerating restructuring. Regulatory tightening indirectly supports industry consolidation. Improve energy management amid structural transition: Guidance from the National Energy Administration emphasizes energy supply stability and improvements in efficiency. Plants that optimize energy sourcing and efficiency can better defend margins.

Forecast Future Trends



Institutionalize supply discipline as a permanent feature: Coordinated production curbs and peak-shifting are likely to remain tools of market management rather than temporary interventions. Expect industry associations and regional governments to maintain close oversight of kiln utilization patterns.

Deepen carbon integration into capital allocation decisions: Regulatory signals from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the People's Republic of China suggest continued strengthening of emissions governance. Capital expenditure will increasingly prioritize efficiency upgrades, blending optimization, and carbon-monitoring systems.

Shift competitive differentiation toward operational resilience: As growth moderates, competitive advantage will derive from cost control, inspection-readiness, and digital production integration rather than from expansion capacity. Accelerate restructuring among smaller or high-cost producers: Sustained compliance with environmental standards may pressure smaller-scale operators, encouraging mergers or asset transfers into larger groups.

Report Scope

China Cement Industry Overview



Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value

Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

China Cement Market by Type of Cement



Portland Cement

Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement



Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement

IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement



Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulfate-Resistant Cement Other Niche Specialty Cements

China Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction



Multi-Family Housing Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:



Office Buildings

Retail Spaces

Hospitality Facilities

Restaurants

Sports Complexes Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:



Manufacturing Units

Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:



Healthcare Facilities

Educational Institutions Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

China Cement Market by Distribution Channel



Direct Distribution (B2B Sales) Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

China Cement Market by End-User



Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Individual Consumers (Self-use) Other Industrial/Commercial Users

China Cement Market by Location Tier



Tier-I Cities

Tier-II Cities Tier-III Cities

China Cement Trade Dynamics



Key Export Destinations Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: China Cement Market

Market Share Analysis of Key Players

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