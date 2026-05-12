403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Rejects Claims of Forced Child Deportations as EU Broadens Sanctions
(MENAFN) Russia has rejected accusations that it forcibly deported Ukrainian children during the ongoing conflict, criticizing a high-level meeting held in Brussels on the issue while the European Union announced expanded sanctions against Moscow, according to reports.
In a statement issued through Russia’s mission to the EU, officials said the transfer of children from conflict zones was carried out for humanitarian reasons, including evacuation from dangerous areas and efforts to reunite separated families.
Moscow denied allegations of forced displacement or deportation and stated that it remains willing to engage in discussions regarding family reunification efforts.
The comments came as the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children convened talks in Brussels focused on the issue. The coalition said Russian authorities have not provided sufficient information about the identities or locations of children transferred to Russia or Russian-controlled territories, complicating efforts to trace and return them.
According to Ukrainian officials cited in reports, more than 20,000 Ukrainian children have been moved to Russia or territories under Russian control since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ukrainian authorities and international groups argue that many children have experienced separation from families, communities, and cultural identity as a result of the conflict.
Russia, however, disputed aspects of those claims, saying Ukraine previously submitted a list containing 339 children during peace negotiations in Istanbul and alleging that much of the information provided was outdated or inaccurate.
Separately, the European Union announced an expansion of sanctions against Russia, adding new individuals and entities to its restrictions list amid continuing disputes related to the war in Ukraine.
In a statement issued through Russia’s mission to the EU, officials said the transfer of children from conflict zones was carried out for humanitarian reasons, including evacuation from dangerous areas and efforts to reunite separated families.
Moscow denied allegations of forced displacement or deportation and stated that it remains willing to engage in discussions regarding family reunification efforts.
The comments came as the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children convened talks in Brussels focused on the issue. The coalition said Russian authorities have not provided sufficient information about the identities or locations of children transferred to Russia or Russian-controlled territories, complicating efforts to trace and return them.
According to Ukrainian officials cited in reports, more than 20,000 Ukrainian children have been moved to Russia or territories under Russian control since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. Ukrainian authorities and international groups argue that many children have experienced separation from families, communities, and cultural identity as a result of the conflict.
Russia, however, disputed aspects of those claims, saying Ukraine previously submitted a list containing 339 children during peace negotiations in Istanbul and alleging that much of the information provided was outdated or inaccurate.
Separately, the European Union announced an expansion of sanctions against Russia, adding new individuals and entities to its restrictions list amid continuing disputes related to the war in Ukraine.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment