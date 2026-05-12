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Al Masaood Automobiles INFINITI Continues Driving Premium Golf Experiences with VIYA Golf
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 May 2026: Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorised distributor for INFINITI in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Al Dhafra Region, has announced its renewed partnership with Viya, further strengthening the brand’s long-standing association with golf and its continued commitment to supporting premium sporting platforms in the UAE.
The partnership builds on Al Masaood Automobiles’ established history of engaging with Abu Dhabi’s sporting community through INFINITI – a brand with deep roots in performance, precision, and the world of competitive sport. With golf consistently drawing an international audience of enthusiastic participants and discerning spectators, the alignment between INFINITI’s positioning and the sport’s values of focus, craftsmanship, and excellence is a natural one. It also aligns with the emirate’s evolving profile as a destination that brings together the local, regional and international communities through world class facilities, events and experiences.
Viya oversees a portfolio of some of the most prominent courses across the capital, including Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Together, these venues support a thriving golf ecosystem that caters to players of all levels, as well as residents and social members to professionals competing at the highest levels regionally and internationally.
As part of the partnership, Al Masaood Automobiles will maintain a presence across Golf Club venues through dedicated INFINITI vehicle displays, offering members, visitors, and event participants the opportunity to experience the range first hand. Additionally, the company will also provide logistical support to the Club, providing vehicles to assist with the movement of players, guests and operational teams across venues and events, ensuring a seamless experience on the ground.
Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer at Al Masaood Automobiles said, “Golf has been part of Abu Dhabi's sporting identity for many years, as the sport continues to see growing interest and momentum across the UAE. Throughout, Al Masaood Automobiles has been proud to support that journey through our INFINITI brand. Our partnership with Viya is a natural extension of that commitment, contributing to a club that sits at the heart of the capital's golfing community and helping to sustain the kind of premium sporting experiences that Abu Dhabi has become known for.
Through partnerships such as this, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to support initiatives that drive community engagement through sport while aligning with platforms that promote active living, shared experiences and Abu Dhabi’s premium sports and leisure offerings.
Zohaib Haider, Head Of Event Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Viya said “At Viya, our focus has always extended beyond the game itself — creating an environment where sport, lifestyle, hospitality, and community come together in a way that reflects Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leading destination for premium leisure and sporting experiences.
Our continued partnership with Al Masaood Automobiles and INFINITI is built on a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering elevated experiences across every touchpoint. Through this collaboration, we look forward to further enhancing the journey for our members, guests, and tournament participants, while continuing to contribute to the growth and evolution of Abu Dhabi’s golfing landscape”
The partnership builds on Al Masaood Automobiles’ established history of engaging with Abu Dhabi’s sporting community through INFINITI – a brand with deep roots in performance, precision, and the world of competitive sport. With golf consistently drawing an international audience of enthusiastic participants and discerning spectators, the alignment between INFINITI’s positioning and the sport’s values of focus, craftsmanship, and excellence is a natural one. It also aligns with the emirate’s evolving profile as a destination that brings together the local, regional and international communities through world class facilities, events and experiences.
Viya oversees a portfolio of some of the most prominent courses across the capital, including Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Together, these venues support a thriving golf ecosystem that caters to players of all levels, as well as residents and social members to professionals competing at the highest levels regionally and internationally.
As part of the partnership, Al Masaood Automobiles will maintain a presence across Golf Club venues through dedicated INFINITI vehicle displays, offering members, visitors, and event participants the opportunity to experience the range first hand. Additionally, the company will also provide logistical support to the Club, providing vehicles to assist with the movement of players, guests and operational teams across venues and events, ensuring a seamless experience on the ground.
Irfan Tansel, Chief Executive Officer at Al Masaood Automobiles said, “Golf has been part of Abu Dhabi's sporting identity for many years, as the sport continues to see growing interest and momentum across the UAE. Throughout, Al Masaood Automobiles has been proud to support that journey through our INFINITI brand. Our partnership with Viya is a natural extension of that commitment, contributing to a club that sits at the heart of the capital's golfing community and helping to sustain the kind of premium sporting experiences that Abu Dhabi has become known for.
Through partnerships such as this, Al Masaood Automobiles continues to support initiatives that drive community engagement through sport while aligning with platforms that promote active living, shared experiences and Abu Dhabi’s premium sports and leisure offerings.
Zohaib Haider, Head Of Event Sales & Strategic Partnerships at Viya said “At Viya, our focus has always extended beyond the game itself — creating an environment where sport, lifestyle, hospitality, and community come together in a way that reflects Abu Dhabi’s emergence as a leading destination for premium leisure and sporting experiences.
Our continued partnership with Al Masaood Automobiles and INFINITI is built on a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering elevated experiences across every touchpoint. Through this collaboration, we look forward to further enhancing the journey for our members, guests, and tournament participants, while continuing to contribute to the growth and evolution of Abu Dhabi’s golfing landscape”
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