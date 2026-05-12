Coalition Cracks Surface As IUML Calls Emergency Meet Over Kerala CM Delay

MENAFN - IANS) Malapurram (Kerala), May 12 (IANS) Nine days after the United Democratic Front's emphatic victory in Kerala, the Congress's continuing failure to name a Chief Minister has triggered serious concern within its own alliance, with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second-biggest constituent of the Congress-led UDF, openly expressing frustration over the uncertainty.

In a significant political development, the IUML has convened an emergency leadership meeting at Panakkad on Wednesday morning to decide its course of action amid the prolonged deadlock over the Chief Minister's post.

The meeting comes as pressure mounts on the Congress high command to end the suspense surrounding the leadership issue.

The League leadership is understood to be deeply unhappy with what it sees as the Congress high command's slow approach, despite the UDF securing a commanding strength of 102 seats in the 140-member Kerala Assembly.

Senior League leaders believe the delay is beginning to create negative public sentiment and administrative uncertainty at a crucial time.

The IUML has firmly conveyed its stand that the next Chief Minister should be someone directly elected by the people.

While the party is unlikely to oppose a consensus candidate such as Ramesh Chennithala, it is learnt that the League has reservations over reported moves by the Congress high command to elevate K.C. Venugopal to the top post.

The central focus of tomorrow's Panakkad meeting will be what political position the League should adopt if the Congress proceeds with a decision that runs contrary to its expectations. League leaders are also upset that coalition partners were not adequately consulted during the Chief Ministerial discussions.

Adding to the pressure on Congress, several IUML MLAs and senior leaders have now publicly voiced concern over the delay, warning that the continued uncertainty could have political repercussions.

"Is this what people voted for?" is a question increasingly being heard from voters, League leaders say, reflecting the growing impatience among the public and party workers alike.

The League leadership has also pointed to the administrative vacuum created by the delay in government formation.

Routine governance matters are pending, and even the announcement of SSLC examination results had to proceed without a minister in charge.

Meanwhile, intense consultations continue in Delhi, with Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge expected to hold crucial discussions with Rahul Gandhi on the Kerala leadership issue.

Congress sources indicate that a final decision on the Chief Minister could emerge within the next 24 hours, even as alliance tensions continue to simmer beneath the surface.