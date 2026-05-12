Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Spanish State Secretary For Foreign And Global Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with the State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain HE Diego Martinez Belio, who is currently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them.

The two sides also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation in a manner that contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.