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S. Korea Denounces Strait of Hormuz Attack on Commercial Vessel
(MENAFN) South Korea's presidential Blue House declared Monday that strikes on civilian vessels are wholly unacceptable, following official confirmation that a South Korean commercial cargo ship was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.
Wi Sung-lac, the president's top national security advisor, addressed reporters directly, stating that Seoul views any assault on civilian ships — including the HMM NAMU, the South Korean-operated freighter at the center of the incident — as entirely unjustifiable and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.
The HMM NAMU was rocked by an explosion and subsequent fire in the strategically vital waterway earlier this month. Wi detailed that two unidentified flying objects struck the vessel's stern, triggering flames, heavy smoke, and pronounced vibrations throughout the ship.
The presidential advisor cautioned that further investigation into the nature of the projectiles remains necessary. He indicated that Seoul intends to engage with relevant nations to prevent similar incidents from occurring, while reaffirming South Korea's continued commitment to international efforts aimed at safeguarding maritime security for all vessels navigating global waters.
Wi Sung-lac, the president's top national security advisor, addressed reporters directly, stating that Seoul views any assault on civilian ships — including the HMM NAMU, the South Korean-operated freighter at the center of the incident — as entirely unjustifiable and condemned the attack in the strongest terms.
The HMM NAMU was rocked by an explosion and subsequent fire in the strategically vital waterway earlier this month. Wi detailed that two unidentified flying objects struck the vessel's stern, triggering flames, heavy smoke, and pronounced vibrations throughout the ship.
The presidential advisor cautioned that further investigation into the nature of the projectiles remains necessary. He indicated that Seoul intends to engage with relevant nations to prevent similar incidents from occurring, while reaffirming South Korea's continued commitment to international efforts aimed at safeguarding maritime security for all vessels navigating global waters.
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