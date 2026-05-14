'God-Given Responsibility': CM-Designate Satheesan Seeks Support To Build New Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister-designate V.D. Satheesan on Thursday struck a careful balance between gratitude, humility and political messaging in his first reaction after being chosen by the Congress high command as the 13th Chief Minister of the state, declaring that the massive UDF victory belonged not to an individual leader but to“Team UDF” and lakhs of party workers.

Hours after the Congress leadership formally ended days of suspense over the top post, Satheesan addressed the media and sought to immediately project unity within the party after the bruising internal contest that had kept Kerala politics on edge.

“The Congress has given me a huge responsibility, and I am deeply thankful to Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” Satheesan said.

In a significant political gesture aimed at calming internal nerves, Satheesan openly credited the party's General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and campaign committee chairman Ramesh Chennithala for the UDF's landslide victory, describing Chennithala as“my leader”.

“The main persons behind this victory are K.C. Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala. I will work together with them and also with state Congress President Sunny Joseph,” he said, signalling that the incoming administration would attempt to carry along all major power centres within the Congress.

Satheesan repeatedly emphasised collective leadership and public participation, asserting that“one person alone can do nothing” and promising to build a broad-based team to govern Kerala.

“We are facing huge challenges. To build a new Kerala, I want the help and support of the people. We all will work towards it,” he said, while promising that every major assurance given by the UDF during the election campaign would be implemented.

In perhaps his most striking remark, Satheesan declared that his government would“rewrite the new order in public life”, describing the Chief Minister's post as a“God-given responsibility”.

Seeking to blunt criticism over the prolonged delay in announcing the Chief Minister-designate, Satheesan insisted there was“nothing shameful” in the process, pointing out that consultations were held with every legislator and senior leader before the final decision was made.

On the swearing-in date and cabinet members, Satheesan said cabinet composition decisions would be taken by the party leadership in consultation with allies and the swearing-in with the Governor.