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Belgium's Defense Minister Tours Turkish Aerospace Industries
(MENAFN) Belgian Defense and Foreign Trade Minister Theo Francken paid an official visit to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) this week, the state-owned aerospace giant's chief executive confirmed.
TAI CEO Mehmet Demiroglu announced the visit on NSosyal, Türkiye's domestic social media platform, stating that the company was "delighted" to receive the Belgian minister at its facilities.
"During the visit, we held productive discussions on ongoing efforts in the defense industry, aviation technologies, and international cooperation," Demiroglu said.
He added that the two sides explored potential avenues for bilateral collaboration: "By sharing our national engineering capabilities and advanced technology solutions, we assessed joint opportunities for the future."
Francken's tour of TAI formed part of a broader Belgian economic mission to Türkiye, running May 10–14 and led by Queen Mathilde of Belgium. The high-profile delegation also features Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, underscoring the strategic weight Brussels is placing on deepening economic and industrial ties with Ankara.
TAI CEO Mehmet Demiroglu announced the visit on NSosyal, Türkiye's domestic social media platform, stating that the company was "delighted" to receive the Belgian minister at its facilities.
"During the visit, we held productive discussions on ongoing efforts in the defense industry, aviation technologies, and international cooperation," Demiroglu said.
He added that the two sides explored potential avenues for bilateral collaboration: "By sharing our national engineering capabilities and advanced technology solutions, we assessed joint opportunities for the future."
Francken's tour of TAI formed part of a broader Belgian economic mission to Türkiye, running May 10–14 and led by Queen Mathilde of Belgium. The high-profile delegation also features Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot, underscoring the strategic weight Brussels is placing on deepening economic and industrial ties with Ankara.
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