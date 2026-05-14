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Poland Warns of Rising Global Instability, “Great Storm”
(MENAFN) Radosław Sikorski has warned that the international system is entering a period of escalating geopolitical turbulence, describing current developments as the “beginnings of a great storm.”
Speaking at the 12th International Maritime Congress in Szczecin in northwestern Poland, Sikorski said the world is now experiencing what he called “polycrisis,” where multiple sources of instability are unfolding simultaneously.
He stated that events once seen as highly unlikely have become increasingly common, pointing to armed conflicts, maritime disruptions, and trade disputes as part of a broader shift in global affairs.
“We live in times of polycrisis. Dark clouds are coming from several directions at once,” he said.
“Phenomena until recently considered impossible or extremely unlikely are becoming reality – armed conflicts, maritime blockades and trade wars.”
The foreign minister highlighted growing tensions across several strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea, and the Baltic Sea, arguing that conflicts far from Europe are increasingly affecting European security and global commerce.
“Distance has little meaning,” he said, noting that international attention has recently focused on the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasizing that multiple maritime regions are now affected by rising geopolitical rivalry.
Speaking at the 12th International Maritime Congress in Szczecin in northwestern Poland, Sikorski said the world is now experiencing what he called “polycrisis,” where multiple sources of instability are unfolding simultaneously.
He stated that events once seen as highly unlikely have become increasingly common, pointing to armed conflicts, maritime disruptions, and trade disputes as part of a broader shift in global affairs.
“We live in times of polycrisis. Dark clouds are coming from several directions at once,” he said.
“Phenomena until recently considered impossible or extremely unlikely are becoming reality – armed conflicts, maritime blockades and trade wars.”
The foreign minister highlighted growing tensions across several strategic waterways, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea, the Black Sea, and the Baltic Sea, arguing that conflicts far from Europe are increasingly affecting European security and global commerce.
“Distance has little meaning,” he said, noting that international attention has recently focused on the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasizing that multiple maritime regions are now affected by rising geopolitical rivalry.
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