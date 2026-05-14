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Zelenskyy Calls for Stronger, More Self-Sufficient European Defence
(MENAFN) Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European countries to strengthen their defense cooperation and develop more self-sufficient military capabilities during remarks at the Bucharest Nine summit in Romania.
In a speech shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy emphasized that Europe should move toward greater unity in defense planning and reduce reliance on shifting geopolitical conditions.
“Europe cannot depend on changing geopolitical moods,” he said, calling for deeper coordination in defense production, resources, and military capabilities to reinforce both the European Union and NATO frameworks.
He also noted that Ukraine is sharing its security and military experience with partners abroad, including countries in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and the Persian Gulf, while also expanding cooperation within Europe.
Zelenskyy highlighted a proposed “Drone Deal” initiative for the European Union, which he said had been discussed with Ursula von der Leyen. He added that such projects should be advanced both at the EU institutional level and through bilateral agreements between states.
He further stressed that modern warfare changes rapidly and that having weapons alone is not sufficient, arguing that real battlefield experience and adaptability are crucial—advantages he said Ukraine currently possesses.
In a speech shared on Telegram, Zelenskyy emphasized that Europe should move toward greater unity in defense planning and reduce reliance on shifting geopolitical conditions.
“Europe cannot depend on changing geopolitical moods,” he said, calling for deeper coordination in defense production, resources, and military capabilities to reinforce both the European Union and NATO frameworks.
He also noted that Ukraine is sharing its security and military experience with partners abroad, including countries in the Middle East, the South Caucasus, and the Persian Gulf, while also expanding cooperation within Europe.
Zelenskyy highlighted a proposed “Drone Deal” initiative for the European Union, which he said had been discussed with Ursula von der Leyen. He added that such projects should be advanced both at the EU institutional level and through bilateral agreements between states.
He further stressed that modern warfare changes rapidly and that having weapons alone is not sufficient, arguing that real battlefield experience and adaptability are crucial—advantages he said Ukraine currently possesses.
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