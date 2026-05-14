Rajasthan NEET Leak Accused Celebrated 5 MBBS Selections, Under SOG Scanner

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) The alleged masterminds behind the Rajasthan NEET-2026 paper leak, Mangilal and Dinesh Binwal, belong to a family that had recently drawn attention for producing five medical students.

Even as the Special Operations Group investigates their alleged wealth, political connections, and financial dealings, relatives maintain that the brothers are innocent and have been involved only in the real estate business, not in any examination racket.

In a social media post dated November 6, 2025, Dinesh Binwal described it as“a matter of pride” that five children from the family had secured admission to Government Medical Colleges through NEET. Family members said two daughters of Dinesh's late elder brother, Ghanshyam Khatik, had qualified through NEET-2024, while another daughter from the same family and Dinesh Binwal's son reportedly cleared NEET in 2025.

However, family members refused to disclose the identity of the fifth candidate referred to in the social media post. Investigators suspect that Mangilal's son, who appeared for NEET-2026 this year, may also have gained access to the leaked question paper. The Rajasthan NEET-2026 paper leak probe has now placed alleged masterminds Mangilal Binwal and Dinesh Binwal under scrutiny, with investigators accusing the brothers of distributing the leaked paper across the state.

According to sources in the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), the brothers allegedly obtained the paper from Gurugram on April 26, nearly a week before the examination, after paying an advance of Rs 30 lakh. Investigators believe the leaked paper may have been circulated among more than 1,000 candidates across Rajasthan.

The SOG is now examining the financial background, political connections, and business activities of the accused brothers. Mangilal Binwal and Dinesh Binwal belong to Jamwa Ramgarh tehsil, about 30 km from Jaipur, where they live with their extended family in a sprawling farmhouse built over nearly 2,000 square yards. The SOG arrested the two on May 9 following intelligence inputs linked to the NEET paper leak case. Their farmhouse is located barely a kilometre from the Jamwa Ramgarh police station, and locals describe the brothers as known for their lavish lifestyle.

The property is said to have several modern amenities, with multiple luxury vehicles parked on the premises. Dinesh Binwal is also believed to be politically active, with his social media accounts carrying photographs alongside prominent politicians, including sitting ministers, former ministers, and MLAs. Investigators suspect the brothers had established links with a Gurugram-based“paper mafia” nearly eight months before the examination. The alleged deal for the NEET paper was reportedly struck at Rs 45 lakh, of which Rs 30 lakh was paid in advance. Despite the allegations, family members continue to insist that the brothers are innocent and are engaged only in the business of buying and selling real estate.

The accused brothers have reportedly claimed that influential individuals are being shielded in the investigation. Investigators allege that Mangilal and Dinesh Binwal procured the leaked NEET paper from Gurugram and distributed it to hundreds of candidates across Rajasthan.

Mangilal's wife, Sonu, denied any involvement of her husband in the paper leak racket.“My husband works in the property business. He does not buy leaked exam papers,” she said, adding that she had little information about the ongoing investigation.

The brothers' mother, Prabhu Devi, described the case as a conspiracy against her sons.“People are jealous of our children because they are intelligent and successful,” she said.“If we were involved in such activities, would we still be living with these difficulties?”

When asked who she believed was targeting the family, she did not name anyone directly but repeated that others were envious of the family's success.

According to sources, the SOG conducted raids across Jaipur, Jaipur Rural, Sikar, and Jhunjhunu after receiving intelligence inputs about the alleged paper leak. During questioning, investigators reportedly identified a NEET candidate accused of circulating the leaked paper among several other aspirants. The candidate is said to have named his father, Mangilal, and uncle, Dinesh, which eventually led to the brothers' arrest.

A team from the Delhi CBI also visited the Jaipur SOG office earlier this week to question the accused. Investigators claim that Dinesh Binwal admitted to selling the leaked paper to nearly ten students and allegedly accepted payment in cash. During interrogation, he reportedly told officials that he had received the“guess paper” from a man identified as Yash, a Rajasthan native currently based in Gurugram.

The SOG is now examining the brothers' mobile phones, digital records, and bank accounts in an attempt to trace the money trail and identify other beneficiaries and accused linked to the racket. Meanwhile, the brothers, currently in CBI custody, have allegedly claimed that influential figures are being protected in the case. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully has questioned who these“bigwigs” are that the accused say are being shielded.