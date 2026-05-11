As Global Demand Surges, Future Innovators In Electrical And Electronics Engineering Are In High Demand, Says AURAK

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) University adds a new Avionics and Aviation 4.0 Concentration to its Electrical and Electronics Engineering bachelor programme

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UAE, May, 2026 – The global surge in demand for electrical and electronics engineers is driving increased interest in related academic programmes, as industries worldwide undergo rapid technological transformation, according to the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK).

The university has been leading from the front in equipping students with future-ready skills through its Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, with Concentrations in Robotics and Avionics, designed to meet the evolving needs of the global economy.

Electrical and electronics engineers are at the heart of modern innovation, designing and maintaining the systems that power everything from renewable energy infrastructure and telecommunications networks to healthcare technologies and advanced manufacturing. As industries accelerate the adoption of smart systems, automation, and sustainable technologies, the demand for skilled professionals in this field continues to rise.

Professor Khalid Hussain, Provost of AURAK, said:“The rising global demand for electrical and electronics engineers reflects the central role these professionals play in shaping a sustainable, technology-driven future. At AURAK, we are committed to equipping our students with the knowledge, skills, and innovative mindset required to lead in this dynamic field. Our programme is designed to align with industry needs while empowering graduates to contribute meaningfully to the UAE's knowledge-based economy and beyond.”

According to global industry data from Research and Markets, the electrical and electronics sector is projected to reach a value of $5.61 trillion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, fueled by expansion of renewable energy projects, increased use of smart sensors and intelligent control systems, and the rapid evolution of electric vehicles and industrial automation.

In response to these trends, AURAK's Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronics Engineering offers a comprehensive education that blends theoretical knowledge with practical application.

A distinctive feature of the program is its specialization in Robotics, which prepares students to design, develop, and program advanced robotic systems. More recently, AURAK has developed a new Avionics and Aviation 4.0 Concentration within the programme in collaboration with Aviation Australia Group, to cater to the demands of a sector that is growing at a CAGR of 7% (according to Fortune Business Insights).

Dr. Ali Al Ataby, Department Chair and Associate Professor, Department of Electrical & Electronics Engineering, said:“Our Electrical and Electronics Engineering programme combines strong academic foundations with practical, real-world experience. The integration of emerging areas such as robotics, avionics, and Aviation 4.0 ensures that our graduates are not only job-ready but also capable of driving innovation across multiple industries. We aim to nurture engineers who can adapt, lead, and excel in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

The programme is accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), ensuring that it meets rigorous international standards of quality and relevance.

In July 2025, AURAK signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE Section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), the world's leading professional organization for advancing technology, to promote best practices, elevate professional standards, and foster collaboration in technical and technological domains.

About the American University of Ras Al Khaimah:The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), located in the United Arab Emirates, is a non-profit, public university offering a comprehensive portfolio of accredited and internationally recognized undergraduate and postgraduate programs. With a focus on holistic education, innovation, and practical knowledge, AURAK prepares students to become global citizens and leaders in their fields. Through strategic partnerships with top global universities and organizations, AURAK provides unparalleled opportunities for international exposure, research collaboration, and real-world learning.