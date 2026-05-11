Those Who Tried To Eradicate Sanatan Themselves Got Wiped Out: CM Yogi At Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, May 11 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday heaped praise on India's rich civilizational history and its resilience at the Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav in Varanasi -- held as part of the 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' and also took a caustic swipe at the Opposition.

Addressing the Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav, CM Yogi said that the programme was a clarion call for the resurgence of India's spiritual tradition, cultural consciousness and self-respect.

He remarked that from Muhammad Ghori to the Mughal rulers, numerous foreign invaders attempted to obliterate India's spiritual and cultural identity; however, they could never extinguish India's soul or its Sanatan consciousness.

CM Yogi said that Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had demolished the ancient temple of Baba Vishwanath and erected a structure of subjugation in its place, yet he couldn't break India's spirit.

Highlighting the fact that the invaders targeted both temples, Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Somnath Mahadev Temple, but both of them today carry the saga of India's self-respect and cultural glory.

“Sanatan is not confined merely to the walls of temples; it resides within the very consciousness and soul of India. Those who attempted to erase Sanatan have themselves turned to dust today,” the CM declared.

Further praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he noted that under his guidance and inspiration, the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India) is visibly coming to fruition.

He affirmed that the Prime Minister serves as the driving force behind all these initiatives, and for this, the people of Uttar Pradesh remain deeply grateful to him.

Taking aim at the Opposition without explicitly naming them, CM Yogi Adityanath lamented that it was unfortunate that certain forces even today do not wish to witness the advancement of India's self-esteem and cultural symbols. He asserted that these were the very individuals who had consistently attempted to create obstacles during the restoration of the Somnath Temple and the construction of the Shri Ram Temple.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Anandiben Patel visited the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where they offered prayers and performed darshan of Baba Vishwanath, praying for the happiness and prosperity of the state.

At the event held in the Tryambakeshwar Auditorium, female students welcomed the guests with the blowing of conch shells and chanting of Vedic mantras.