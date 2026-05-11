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Hezbollah Claims Twenty-Four Attacks on Israeli Forces in S. Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced early Monday that it had conducted 24 separate attacks against positions of the Israeli army in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours.
According to its statement, the strikes targeted Israeli troop concentrations, Merkava tanks, D9 bulldozers, military equipment, and newly established command sites across multiple border areas, including Khiam, Deir Seryan, Tayr Harfa, Bayyada, Rashaf, and Naqoura.
The group said its operations involved the use of explosive drones, rocket fire, artillery shells, and guided missiles, claiming that several of the attacks achieved “confirmed hits.”
It added that the operations were carried out in response to what it described as Israeli violations of the ceasefire arrangement, as well as strikes on civilians and villages in southern Lebanon.
On the Israeli side, air raid sirens were activated late Sunday in parts of the Upper Galilee for the second time within hours after reports of drone activity originating from Lebanon, according to local media.
The Israeli military said its air force intercepted what it described as a “suspicious aerial target” launched from Lebanese territory after alarms were triggered in northern areas, stating that the incident represented “another violation” of ceasefire understandings attributed to Hezbollah.
According to its statement, the strikes targeted Israeli troop concentrations, Merkava tanks, D9 bulldozers, military equipment, and newly established command sites across multiple border areas, including Khiam, Deir Seryan, Tayr Harfa, Bayyada, Rashaf, and Naqoura.
The group said its operations involved the use of explosive drones, rocket fire, artillery shells, and guided missiles, claiming that several of the attacks achieved “confirmed hits.”
It added that the operations were carried out in response to what it described as Israeli violations of the ceasefire arrangement, as well as strikes on civilians and villages in southern Lebanon.
On the Israeli side, air raid sirens were activated late Sunday in parts of the Upper Galilee for the second time within hours after reports of drone activity originating from Lebanon, according to local media.
The Israeli military said its air force intercepted what it described as a “suspicious aerial target” launched from Lebanese territory after alarms were triggered in northern areas, stating that the incident represented “another violation” of ceasefire understandings attributed to Hezbollah.
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