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France Confirms First Hantavirus Case Linked to Cruise Ship Outbreak
(MENAFN) France has confirmed its first case of hantavirus connected to an outbreak aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, following the repatriation of passengers from Spain’s Canary Islands, according to health authorities.
Health Minister Stéphanie Rist said the patient is a woman who was among five French nationals evacuated from the vessel and flown back to France on Sunday. She spoke to France Inter radio, explaining that symptoms developed during the return flight from Tenerife to Le Bourget airport near Paris.
“Tests have come back positive for hantavirus,” Rist said, adding that the patient’s condition had “unfortunately deteriorated overnight.”
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also confirmed via social media platform X that the woman began showing symptoms during the repatriation flight, which arrived shortly before 4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.
The other four French passengers who were evacuated tested negative, but authorities said they will remain in isolation for at least 15 days, with the possibility of extension under existing health regulations.
Health officials have also traced 22 additional French nationals linked to earlier flights associated with the outbreak cluster, including routes between Saint Helena and Johannesburg and between Johannesburg and Amsterdam.
According to the Health Ministry, eight individuals from the Saint Helena–Johannesburg flight were placed in isolation about a week ago, while others have been instructed to self-isolate and report to health authorities.
Hantavirus is typically transmitted through exposure to infected rodents or their droppings, although the strain involved in this outbreak is noted for its rare ability to spread between humans, usually through close contact.
Health Minister Stéphanie Rist said the patient is a woman who was among five French nationals evacuated from the vessel and flown back to France on Sunday. She spoke to France Inter radio, explaining that symptoms developed during the return flight from Tenerife to Le Bourget airport near Paris.
“Tests have come back positive for hantavirus,” Rist said, adding that the patient’s condition had “unfortunately deteriorated overnight.”
French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu also confirmed via social media platform X that the woman began showing symptoms during the repatriation flight, which arrived shortly before 4:30 p.m. local time on Sunday.
The other four French passengers who were evacuated tested negative, but authorities said they will remain in isolation for at least 15 days, with the possibility of extension under existing health regulations.
Health officials have also traced 22 additional French nationals linked to earlier flights associated with the outbreak cluster, including routes between Saint Helena and Johannesburg and between Johannesburg and Amsterdam.
According to the Health Ministry, eight individuals from the Saint Helena–Johannesburg flight were placed in isolation about a week ago, while others have been instructed to self-isolate and report to health authorities.
Hantavirus is typically transmitted through exposure to infected rodents or their droppings, although the strain involved in this outbreak is noted for its rare ability to spread between humans, usually through close contact.
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